Republicans nominate Kiggans to take on Luria in 2nd District

Republicans in coastal Virginia chose state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, on Tuesday as their nominee against Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in what could be one of the country’s most competitive fall congressional races.

Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and geriatric nurse practitioner, will face Luria, a former Naval officer who has held the seat for four years.

The Republican pick tweeted that she was humbled to be the nominee about an hour after the polls closed and The Associated Press had called the race.

“This is our chance to retake control of our country,” she tweeted. “It’s time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. Now let’s get to work!!!”

Kiggans easily defeated Jarome Bell — a far-right candidate who called for execution of anyone who committed election fraud in 2020 — and two other candidates in the primary.

Bell’s campaign included attacks on American democracy and elections. He called the 2020 presidential election a “communist coup.”

Bell, who has been banned by Twitter, was endorsed by numerous figures aligned with former President Donald Trump and his attempts at overturning his 2020 presidential election loss. Endorsements included U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who voted against certifying the presidential election results.

Kiggans also has questioned elections. In March, she told The Washington Post she did not know if there was significant fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 election in Virginia. (There is no evidence of significant fraud).

And she cast a vote in February for a $70 million measure — which failed — for an election audit after GOP Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield raised election conspiracy theories.

Luria is a member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bell and Kiggans campaigned against policies for protection of transgender students in K-12 schools. Bell questioned Kiggans’ commitment to opposing such policies while Kiggans, on her website, wrote she would “protect our children from transgender policies.”

Kiggans raised $1,337,774 as of June 1, compared with $492,050 for Bell, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks money in politics.

She is in her first four-year term in the Virginia Senate, having narrowly defeated Democrat Cheryl Turpin for the seat in 2019.

Also running in Tuesday’s primary was Tommy Altman, a disabled Air Force veteran and tattoo shop owner, and Andy Baan, a retired Naval captain and former prosecutor.

The district includes Virginia Beach, Suffolk, parts of Chesapeake, the Eastern Shore and some rural areas nearby.

It leans slightly Democratic but is evenly split right now in terms of the partisan preference of voters. And new boundaries this year based on required redistricting make the district even less Democratic with the removal of Norfolk.

That makes the seat of national consequence as Republicans try to take control of the U.S. House.