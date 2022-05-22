Republicans pick Hung Cao to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton in 10th District

Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain, is the GOP nominee to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th in a competitive, redrawn district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Cao prevailed in a field of 11 candidates this weekend in a Northern Virginia firehouse primary that featured ranked-choice voting.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, tweeted congratulations to Cao, saying: "His story is compelling and he will be ready on day one to represent the 10th."

Cao was a refugee to the U.S. from Vietnam at the end of the war almost 50 years ago. The district is 15.5% Asian in population.

A graduate of the Naval Academy, Cao served in special forces for 25 years.

He prevailed over a slate of GOP rivals that included Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who led in fundraising as of May 1 with more than $922,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Another of Cao's rivals for the nomination was Caleb Max, grandson of Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, who held the seat from 1981 to 2015.

In a statement of support for Cao, Max said: "I can vouch that he is a man of faith, principle, and family. As an American war hero and first generation American he will have the ability to relate to our diverse district full of minorities and veterans.

"As a Christian he has the character to bring together people of many faiths. As a homeschool father of five children, he can speak to parents’ rights in their children’s education."

Wexton, a former Loudoun prosecutor and state senator, won the seat in 2018, defeating Rep. Barbara Comstock with 56% of the vote.

Wexton said in a statement: “I’ve spent my career in public service working to improve the lives of the children and families in our community, and I am excited to continue sharing my record of bipartisan success delivering for my constituents throughout this reelection campaign."

Wexton said she has fought in Congress "to help families and small businesses weather the COVID crisis, enact legislation to create good-paying jobs by rebuilding our infrastructure, deliver key federal investments for our district through my role on the Appropriations Committee, author bills to support victims of abuse and domestic violence, and hold the Chinese government accountable for their human rights atrocities."

Referring to Cao's nomination, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a tweet: "#VA10 can't afford another extremist rubber stamp for MAGA Republicans," a reference to former President Donald Trump's "make America great again" slogan.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Republican Glenn Youngkin by fewer than 2 percentage points last fall in the redrawn district, but Democrats have carried the district by larger margins in other statewide races since 2016, according to VPAP.

The district gets about 53% of its voters from Loudoun and 26% from Prince William. The district also includes Fauquier County, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and slivers of Fairfax and Rappahannock counties.