Republicans planning to resume House rule, but majority not yet secure; Gilbert in line for speaker

“On Friday night, we were made aware of an error that occurred while reporting vote counts in House District 91," Mugler said in a statement. "In light of this news and the significant shift we have seen in the count since (last) Tuesday night, we think it wise to do our due diligence to make sure every vote is fairly and accurately counted."

"We will allow the process the full time and effort it takes to ensure accuracy,” she said.

Askew trails Greenhalgh by 127 votes, or 0.44%, in House District 85, according to the Department of Elections website. He has not conceded. Greenhalgh has 50.17% to Askew's 49.73%.

Zoë Kleinfeld, campaign manager for Askew, said in a statement: "Especially in a race as close as this one, it is critical that we honor each and every cast ballot. Therefore, in light of the tabulation error that occurred in House District 85 last week, we support further efforts to ensure every vote is correctly counted."

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the only woman elected to govern the chamber in its 402-year history, had conceded the loss of the Democratic majority on Friday, but she pulled back after the vote totals changed in the two districts.