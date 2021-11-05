Republicans usher in conservative agenda after election night sweep

“It seemed to catch the will of the people ... who we work for,” he said. However, he added that the state cannot eliminate the grocery tax without considering the effect on local government.

“We’re going to have to see how to make them whole,” he said, otherwise, “it’s basically an unfunded mandate on localities and we can’t do that.”

Youngkin’s other proposals include exempting the first $40,000 in military pensions from the state income tax, doling out $300 in tax rebates to Virginia adults - $600 to joint filers - and delaying Democrats' most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax.

Knight said he supports the military pension proposal, but said bearing the burden of the cost could prompt lawmakers to phase it in.

As for the rest of Youngkin’s tax package, Knight said “we’re going to have to look at it,” he said, “because we can’t do everything.”

Much may come down to Youngkin’s ability to adjust into the role of governor - more deal-maker than high-powered CEO.

“We’re going in with a spanking new governor and we’re going in with appropriations people who have been there for awhile,” Knight said. “It’s the legislative branch that appropriates money.”