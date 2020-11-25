Retired judges will take citizen applications for Virginia redistricting commission starting Monday

Five retired circuit court judges on Wednesday signed off on a detailed application process for selecting citizen members of Virginia's new redistricting commission.
In a 90-minute virtual meeting, the judges voted to take applications for the eight citizen members of the panel from Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 28.
In approving a state constitutional amendment Nov. 3, Virginia voters set in motion a new commission that will redraw the boundaries of the state's congressional and legislative districts next year. The bipartisan commission will be made up eight lawmakers and eight citizens.
The retired circuit court judges will select the citizen members of the commission by Jan. 15.
"We all want this to work and we want every citizen to be engaged," retired Petersburg Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill, chair of the Redistricting Commission Selection Committee, said near the end of Wednesday's meeting.
"We all consider it quite a privilege to be able to work together to make this happen" with greater inclusiveness, she said.
Baskervill served on the Petersburg Circuit Court for 13 years, finishing as chief judge. The four other retired judges on the panel - chosen by legislators - selected Baskervill this week as the fifth judge and chair of the selection committee.
House Democrats chose Joanne F. Alper, who was a circuit court judge in Arlington County from 1998-2012 after serving for seven years as a judge in juvenile and domestic relations court.
House Republicans picked Larry B. Kirksey, a former Bristol commonwealth's attorney and City Council member who was a circuit court judge from 2004-2012.
Senate Democrats chose David Pugh, who was the first African American judge in Newport News. Virginia legislators first elected him to serve as a General District Court judge in 1990. He became a circuit court judge in 2003 and retired in 2017.
Senate Republicans chose William C. Andrews III, who retired in 2007 as a Hampton Circuit Court judge.
The application
The Division of Legislative Services will post the application form at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
Applicants can complete the form online and submit via email at varedist@dls.virginia.gov
Applicants also can mail the form to the Division of Legislative Services, ATTN: Selection Committee, at 900 E. Main Street Richmond, Va., 23219
State law requires applicants to provide information regarding their race, ethnicity, gender, age, date of birth, education, and household income.
Applicants must disclose, for the previous three years, their voter registration status; preferred political party affiliation, if any, and any political party primary elections in which they have voted.
Citizens are ineligible if they have sought partisan elected office, if they have worked for Congress or the General Assembly or if they have been employed by a political party or campaign. Lobbyists also are ineligible.
An applicant also is ineligible if he or she is "a parent, spouse, child, sibling, parent-in-law, child-in-law, or sibling-in-law" of someone in those categories or if such a person is "a cohabitating member of a household" with the applicant.
By the end of December the Division of Legislative Services will give copies of the eligible citizen applications to legislative leaders. House and Senate Democratic and Republican leaders will each then give the judges lists of at least 16 potential citizen members of the panel.
By Jan. 15 the judges, meeting in public, will select two people from each of the four lists to come up with the eight citizen members of the redistricting commission.
The judges took several votes during Wednesday's meeting to tweak the application. They voted to add a section asking why the applicant is interested in applying and to emphasize that incomplete applications will not be considered.
The judges voted 3-2 to require three letters of recommendation, with Andrews, Kerksey and Baskervill voting yes and Pugh and Alper voting no.
Kerksey and Andrews said letters of recommendation can boost transparency and offer revealing testaments to an applicant's character. Alper raised concerns that the requirement could be a burden and a hindrance for some applicants.
