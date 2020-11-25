Retired judges will take citizen applications for Virginia redistricting commission starting Monday

Applicants must disclose, for the previous three years, their voter registration status; preferred political party affiliation, if any, and any political party primary elections in which they have voted.

Citizens are ineligible if they have sought partisan elected office, if they have worked for Congress or the General Assembly or if they have been employed by a political party or campaign. Lobbyists also are ineligible.

An applicant also is ineligible if he or she is "a parent, spouse, child, sibling, parent-in-law, child-in-law, or sibling-in-law" of someone in those categories or if such a person is "a cohabitating member of a household" with the applicant.

By the end of December the Division of Legislative Services will give copies of the eligible citizen applications to legislative leaders. House and Senate Democratic and Republican leaders will each then give the judges lists of at least 16 potential citizen members of the panel.

By Jan. 15 the judges, meeting in public, will select two people from each of the four lists to come up with the eight citizen members of the redistricting commission.