Review faults Northam agencies' actions during snowy standstill on I-95

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration could have done more to mitigate a snowy standstill on Interstate 95 in early January that left some people stranded in their cars overnight, according to an after-action review that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday night.

"State agencies collectively lost situational awareness and could not verify the extent and locations of the blockages on I-95 as the queue built throughout the day and into the overnight hours," according to the report on the Jan. 3-4 incident by CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization based in Arlington.

"This loss occurred when traditional methods of information gathering broke down" as power outages hampered traffic cameras and cell towers and high winds made small drones unusable, compounding problems with escalating snow, bad roads and faulty communication - internally and with the public.

Virginia became the center of national news amid the snow-fueled traffic jam that extended for nearly 50 miles on I-95. In the weeks before Youngkin's Jan. 15 inauguration, Virginia’s leaders faced questions about why the state wasn’t better prepared for the snowstorm, and why state officials waited hours before contacting stranded drivers and closing the highway.

No injuries or deaths were reported. The roadway was fully reopened the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Youngkin said in a statement Friday evening: "This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate."

The CNA report found that Virginia agencies were receiving calls from stranded motorists and "a great deal of social media posts" referred to slow and stopped traffic. But while they were "collecting information that could have helped them understand the severity of the traffic" and "the rapidly deteriorating road conditions," the agencies had no procedures in place to use the rapidly developing input from the public.

"In turn, the information was not conveyed to agency leadership in real time."

The report also faulted agencies' communications with the public. It found that during the evening and night of Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, "few messages took into consideration drivers’ emotional well-being or perspective, and several Virginia residents impacted by the storm told media they felt abandoned."

CNA said its "research was sponsored by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police but the views and conclusions in the document are CNA's.

The report found that "numerous cascading challenges" complicated snow removal operations Jan. 3-4 "and as a result, sections of I-95 became impassible."

Temperatures reached the mid-60s across the state the day before the area's largest snowfall in six years and may have lessened attention to agencies' travel warnings to the public. In addition, almost 1.5 inches of rain fell between January 1 and 2, which prevented pre-treatment of roads and softened the ground. That caused more trees to fall, including on major roadways.

The report found that over the New Year’s Day holiday weekend, staffing issues due to the COVID-19 omicron variant, followed by the snow, resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations at three airports from Baltimore to metropolitan Washington.

"As a result, travelers coming back from winter breaks took to the roads in force, with many out-of-state travelers joining Virginians on road. As a result, the traffic volumes on I-95 around Fredericksburg on January 2 into early January 3 (before the snow) were on average 65 percent higher than on the same days in 2019."

The report also found that the number of tractor trailers on Virginia interstates has increased almost 30 percent since 2019, in part, because of COVID supply chain issues.

The report said that "In theory, closing I-95 around Fredericksburg earlier" on Monday, Jan. 3, would have given snowplowing personnel and equipment access to the roadways but VDOT and state police did not consider it a realistic solution at the time, "because there were no viable alternate routes available."

Youngkin said that since his administration came into office it has worked closely with various agencies to respond "quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I've been incredibly pleased with our execution."