Richard Cullen to leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Youngkin

Richard Cullen will leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, ending a 45-year career at Virginia's largest law firm while opening a new chapter in a career that often has blended politics with law.

Cullen, 73, confirmed his plan to leave the firm to serve Youngkin, who will be inaugurated as Virginia's 74th governor on Jan. 15, on a full-time basis.

"This is something I felt called to do," he said on Monday.

His departure from McGuireWoods, which he previously led as chairman, is the third since he joined the firm in 1977. Cullen left to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991 to 1993, and again to serve as Virginia's attorney general in 1997 after Republican Jim Gilmore resigned to run for governor.

Cullen also served as a special counsel to a congressional select committee investigating the Iran-Contra affair during the second term of President Ronald Reagan, working directly with then-U.S. Sen. Paul Trible, R-Va.

He has been a major player in politics, business and civic affairs in Richmond for more than 30 years. He and his brother-in-law, former Dominion Energy Chairman Tom Farrell, emerged as power brokers in the city, as well as the state Capitol. Farrell died last April, shortly after stepping down as chairman and president of the powerful energy conglomerate, which owns Virginia's largest electric utility.