Richard A. Stewart is someone that Petersburg — and anyone who ever met him — is unlikely to ever forget.

Tall and loquacious, Mr. Stewart regaled visitors to his Black History Museum on Pocahontas Island, a small community in the middle of the Appomattox River that had been a mecca for free Black people before the Civil War and a clandestine stop on the Underground Railroad. He was born and raised there, but emerged as the community’s voice and conscience after a powerful tornado ripped through Pocahontas and historic downtown Petersburg on Aug. 6, 2006.

He would say later that the catastrophe was a destructive godsend, opening up the secluded Black community to the rest of Petersburg and inviting racial unity that he would foster as “the Mayor of Pocahontas Island,” an honorary title that then-Mayor Rosalyn Dance and the city bestowed on him in 2003. He carried it the rest of his life, appearing regularly at meetings of Petersburg City Council.

“He’s always been a voice for us,” said Dance, a former state senator and delegate, who became his friend after the tornado.

Mr. Stewart, 79, died at his home on Pocahontas on April 13 after a sudden illness, according to his obituary, published on Wednesday. “His devotion on Pocahontas and Petersburg issues will be missed,” the obituary states. “And he did stand tall and ‘Represent.’”

The City of Petersburg announced his death with “profound sadness” and said “he leaves an indelible, unmatched, and inspiring legacy” to the city.

Mr. Stewart marveled at a journey that took him from poverty, through high school and college to the U.S. Army and then a civil service career at Defense General Supply Center at Bellwood in nearby Chesterfield County.

“My words of wisdom are dream big and dream often, but dream in reality,” he said in a video that Petersburg posted on the city website.

In the video, Mr. Stewart recalled how he took up the history of Pocahontas and the welfare of its people as the cause of his life.

“This is what I just had to do,” he said. “It’s just something in the spirit in this area that I can’t express, that told me, ‘Richard, you’ve got to do this because if you don’t put this together while you’re living, no telling what’s going to happen.’ “

Mr. Stewart collected more than 200 artifacts, many given to him by friends, that helped tell the story of Pocahontas, founded in 1732 and made part of Petersburg in 1784. It was the first community for free Black people in the United States and was home to as many as 1,200 people before the Civil War.

He created the museum at the beginning of 2003 in his house of Witten Street, where he would welcome visitors to talk about the history of the community and the slave trade.

“Richard in his wisdom truly believed, ‘We cannot as a country move forward as a nation of people until we know where we have been as a people. And then the healing can begin,’ “ his obituary states.

Mr. Stewart emerged as a public voice for Pocahontas and Petersburg on Aug. 6, 2006, when 18 tornadoes touched down in different parts of southern Virginia. The most powerful, rated F4, ripped through historic downtown Petersburg and crossed the river into Pocahontas, “heavily damaging or destroying over 80% of the homes,” the National Weather Service said.

The storm injured 40 people and destroyed or damaged more than 100 buildings in Petersburg and Pocahontas before crossing into Colonial Heights, killing three people in the collapse of a Walmart store there and injuring nearly 200, the weather service said.

In 2020, Mr. Stewart lamented the demolition of a house on Pocahontas Island, a structure built sometime between 1809 and 1830, that was tied through oral history to the Underground Railroad.

Mr. Stewart had stepped forward as an unelected leader to bring help to Pocahontas and the surrounding area. Petersburg still marks the anniversary as “Richard A. Stewart Day.” He remained passionately involved in civic affairs until his death.

“Petersburg is a nice little city ... and I think it’s growing,” he said in the video. “Give it a chance.”

Mr. Stewart is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Mason, and son-in-law John Mason; sisters Edna Stewart-Johnson, Annie Stewart and Clementine Stewart-Patterson; and longtime partner Amanda Wyatt.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., in Petersburg. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc. will show the service live online at jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

