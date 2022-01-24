Richmond among seven Virginia school boards suing Youngkin over order on masks in schools

The Richmond School Board officially joined six other school boards which sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday in Arlington County in an effort to block his executive order to make masks in schools optional. The governor's order went into effect Monday.
On Sunday night, the Richmond body voted to authorize taking legal action against the governor regarding the executive order Youngkin signed Jan. 15 shortly after he took office, but was unclear about who they would be joining.
The Richmond school board joined school boards in Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Hampton and Falls Church to challenge the governor's executive order that would end the statewide mask mandate for schools and allow parents to opt out of local mask mandates.
“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” said a joint news release from the school divisions.
“School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction."
Last week a group of parents from Chesapeake brought a separate suit against Youngkin in the state Supreme Court seeking to block the executive order.
The school districts that filed suit in Arlington say that at issue is whether the order violates Article 8, section 7 of the Virginia Constitution, which says "the supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board."
The school districts say that provision means they have the authority to oversee the daily operations of their divisions and set their own policies.
They also say they are challenging whether Youngkin can reverse, through executive order, a state law the General Assembly passed in 2021 that says school systems should follow COVID-19 mitigation guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable.” That state law, which spelled out rules for return to school amid COVID, is set to expire later this year.
Youngkin has cited a separate state law that says: “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child.”
The new lawsuit by the seven school districts represents around 300,000 students combined, with Fairfax County, the state's largest school district, taking the lead.
Youngkin, in an interview Monday on WRVA radio, addressed the push back against the order, saying he found it “ironic” that the group of Chesapeake parents who sued him in the state Supreme Court “are mad because central government isn’t telling them what to do.”
Richmond Public Schools has had a mask mandate in place since it reopened schools for in-person learning. It was the first district in the state to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, though it was effectively killed months later.
RPS has also been among the most conservative in the state around COVID-19 mitigation policies and became the last school district in the state to reopen for in-person instruction.
(804) 649-6948