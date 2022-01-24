Richmond among seven Virginia school boards suing Youngkin over order on masks in schools

The Richmond School Board officially joined six other school boards which sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday in Arlington County in an effort to block his executive order to make masks in schools optional. The governor's order went into effect Monday.

On Sunday night, the Richmond body voted to authorize taking legal action against the governor regarding the executive order Youngkin signed Jan. 15 shortly after he took office, but was unclear about who they would be joining.

The Richmond school board joined school boards in Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Hampton and Falls Church to challenge the governor's executive order that would end the statewide mask mandate for schools and allow parents to opt out of local mask mandates.

“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” said a joint news release from the school divisions.