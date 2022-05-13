 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond and Henrico health districts to get new leader in July

20220108_MET_COVIDTEST_AWE03

People waited to pick up at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits during the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts’ free community testing at Diversity Thrift on Jan. 7.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Dr. Elaine Perry, most recently interim health director for Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District, in July will become health director for the Richmond and Henrico health districts.

Dr. Melissa Viray, who has been serving as acting director of RHHD for the past three months, will return to her prior post as deputy director when Perry takes over on July 10.

Viray, deputy director since 2017, became acting director after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Dr. Danny Avula to be the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services,

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Avula had become one of the most recognizable faces of the local and state governments’ response. Last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam named Avula the state’s vaccine coordinator, a position he held for almost a year.

Youngkin appoints Richmond health director Danny Avula to lead Social Services

Perry, a board-certified preventive medicine physician, has worked as a doctor for Loudoun County Health District and as the director of Peninsula Health District. She previously served in the U.S. Navy as the senior medical officer at two Navy Medical Clinics. She also worked in the pharmaceutical industry at Merck and has been a consultant on vaccine safety with the Food and Drug Administration.

"Richmond City and Henrico County are diverse communities with rich histories and culture and a robust network of community organizations ... still, the communities experience complex health inequities," Perry said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to joining RHHD to continue the work towards eliminating disparities and supporting the health of all residents. I am thankful to work with such dynamic teams and am grateful to Dr. Viray for her leadership and warm welcome."

Dr. Elaine Perry is a board-certified preventive medicine physician and comes to RHHD with a wealth of local, state, and federal public health experience with VDH, the US Navy, and the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, Dr. Perry served as Interim Health Director in VDH’s Central Shenandoah Health District.

