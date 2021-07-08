Richmond asking $883 million for long-term fix to sewage overflows

Together with past investments, the plan would prevent 91% of the overflows into the James, city officials say.

But the cost of getting close to zero has grown exponentially since 2005, when the city entered into a consent order with the state to address the problem.

The proposed interim plan would most of the initiatives in the consent order, but the remaining four projects would have cost more than a half-billion dollars then. Now, they would cost about $850 million because the technology has changed along with the dollar's value over the past 16 years.

The biggest remaining challenge is storing and disinfecting wastewater that can't be handled by the city's massive Shockoe Retention Basin in the oldest part of Richmond. The city aims to capture 99% of all overflows when the work is completed.

"The idea is to capture the entire overflow of the city of Richmond, so we don't overflow at any location any more than four times a year," said Bob Steidel, deputy chief administrative officer for operations.

Politically, the issue poses a challenge for the General Assembly, which will convene on Aug. 2 for a special session to determine how to use the billions of dollars of federal aid and elect seven judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals.