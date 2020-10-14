Richmond First postpones 7th District forum because of House of Delegates session

The Richmond First Club postponed an online forum for the hotly contested 7th Congressional District on Wednesday because Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, had to attend a floor session of the House of Delegates that began at the same time.

Freitas is the Republican challenger for the 7th District seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who is seeking a second term.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are attempting to find a time that is mutually agreeable to both candidates to reschedule the meeting, next week or the following," Richmond First President Suzanne Munson Jernigan said in an email.

The House convened in special session at noon on Wednesday, the same time the ZOOM forum was scheduled to begin. The General Assembly has been meeting in special session since Aug. 18.

Spanberger and Freitas are locked in what is expected to be a close race that could help determine control of the House of Representatives.

The candidates are scheduled to appear in a televised forum that ChamberRVA and VPM News will conduct on Tuesday at 7 p.m.