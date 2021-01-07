Richmond judge Cavedo and former Senate candidate Gade settle defamation suit; Gade retracts statements

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo and former GOP U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade have reached a settlement in Cavedo's defamation suit over Gade's assertion in a debate with Sen. Mark Warner that Cavedo was a "racist judge."

Gade has retracted the statements he made about Cavedo during a debate with Warner at Norfolk State University.

“During the second of our three debates, I criticized Mark Warner for appointing Judge Bradley Cavedo to the bench in 2002," Gade said in a statement. "In this exchange, I attacked Judge Cavedo based on incorrect information. I retract my statements about Judge Cavedo, and apologize to him and his family. The judge is a well-respected jurist and public figure who has served for decades in public life, and I bear him no ill-will. I am committed to bringing people together rather than dividing them, and I hope this apology helps move our political discourse in a more positive direction.”

Cavedo filed the suit in November, asserting that during the Oct. 3 debate at Norfolk State Gade falsely accused him of being “a known segregationist” and a “racist judge.”

The suit asserted: “Gade also stated that Cavedo had written that ‘Black people are parasites’ who would suck billions of dollars out of our economy.’ None of these statements are true.”