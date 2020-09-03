Richmond judge orders Kanye West removed from Virginia presidential ballot

A Richmond judge ruled Thursday that state elections officials should bar rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West from Virginia’s presidential ballot.
Judge Joi Taylor found that 11 of the elector oaths West submitted “were obtained by improper, fraudulent or misleading means” or are otherwise invalid because of notary violations and misconduct.
The judge ordered state elections officials to not permit West’s name to be printed on ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
West, a former backer of President Donald Trump, has denied that he was a GOP plant meant to divert votes from Joe Biden.
The judge had scheduled an expedited hearing due to the Sept. 19 deadline for localities to mail absentee ballots.
A presidential candidate must have pledged electors who would cast electoral votes on his or her behalf.
Democratic lawyers filed suit against state elections officials on behalf of two registered voters from Suffolk, Matthan Wilson and Bryan Wright, who say they were led to sign up as electors for West under false pretenses and that they do not plan to vote for West or support his candidacy.
Justin Sheldon, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in court Thursday that “to allow him to get on the ballot by fraud would create a blueprint for others to use.”
Christopher K. Kowalczuk, a lawyer for West, asked the judge to delay the proceedings for a few days so that West could appear in person if he chose.
The lawyer also suggested that the prospect of removing an African American candidate from the presidential ballot is not the right move in a year that has spotlighted “disparate treatment of a segment of our society.”
Heather Hays Lockerman, Virginia’s senior assistant attorney general, asked the judge to rule on Thursday. She noted that as of this week, 656,000 Virginians already have requested absentee ballots.
Wilson, testifying Thursday via Zoom, said he was riding his bike on Aug. 11 when three people flagged him down and asked him to sign up to be in a pool of electors.
Wilson testified that no one mentioned West and that he had no intention to sign up as an elector for West.
Under questioning by West’s lawyer Wilson said he should have more carefully read the document he signed, which referred to an independent third-party candidate.
The suit alleges that based on a review by the plaintiffs, “at least 11 of the 13 Elector Oaths submitted by West are invalid.”
As Thursday’s hearing began, the judge denied a motion by West’s lawyer, who asked for a delay in the proceedings for a day or two.
The judge said “We’re inside of a window where it is imperative for registrars to get the ballots printed.”
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD