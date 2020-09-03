Richmond judge orders Kanye West removed from Virginia presidential ballot

Christopher K. Kowalczuk, a lawyer for West, asked the judge to delay the proceedings for a few days so that West could appear in person if he chose.

The lawyer also suggested that the prospect of removing an African American candidate from the presidential ballot is not the right move in a year that has spotlighted “disparate treatment of a segment of our society.”

Heather Hays Lockerman, Virginia’s senior assistant attorney general, asked the judge to rule on Thursday. She noted that as of this week, 656,000 Virginians already have requested absentee ballots.

Wilson, testifying Thursday via Zoom, said he was riding his bike on Aug. 11 when three people flagged him down and asked him to sign up to be in a pool of electors.

Wilson testified that no one mentioned West and that he had no intention to sign up as an elector for West.

Under questioning by West’s lawyer Wilson said he should have more carefully read the document he signed, which referred to an independent third-party candidate.

The suit alleges that based on a review by the plaintiffs, “at least 11 of the 13 Elector Oaths submitted by West are invalid.”