Richmond just got closer to Dulles as Metro Silver Line opens to airport

LOUDOUN COUNTY - Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was mayor of Richmond when he saw a dusty, mock-up model of a Metro transit line running from Tysons Corner to Washington Dulles International Airport.

More than 20 years later, Kaine got to see the real thing, as Metro launched Silver Line service to Dulles on Tuesday, thanks in large part to the work he did first as governor and then as senator, overcoming funding threats, long delays, big cost overruns, and, finally, safety concerns with subway cars.

"We have fought everything but a plague of locusts," he said in a frigid but festive opening ceremony at the Dulles Metro Station at the airport.

The ceremony came 60 years after the airport's opening during the administration of President John Kennedy and one year after President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion federal infrastructure funding bill that already is boosting both Dulles and Metro.

The ceremony included both Virginia senators and a trio of Virginia congressmen who supported the infrastructure package: Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-11th; Don Beyer, D-8th; and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, whose district is anchored in Loudoun, now served by Metro for the first time after making a financial commitment to the project a decade ago.

"This has been a bipartisan commitment for decades and decades and decades and decades," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who also played a major role in the project as governor and senator.

Eight years after completing the first phase of the Silver Line, Metro closed the final 11.4-mile gap with a $3 billion project that took four years longer and an additional $250 million to complete.

"Good things take a long time, but they shouldn't take that long," Warner acknowledged to news reporters before the ceremony.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who lived in western Fairfax County before his election, did not attend the ceremony, but he was represented by Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, and Department of Rail and Public Transportation Director Jennifer DeBruhl, who spoke on behalf of the administration.

"I was a kid in Fairfax County when the Orange Line came to Vienna," DeBruhl said, referring to the Metro line that opened in 1986.

The Orange and Silver Line intersect in East Falls Church. The first phase of the Silver Line extension from there stopped on the eastern side of Reston. The new phase extends to Ashburn and includes six stations, including Dulles.

"It is truly a great day for transportation in the commonwealth of Virginia," DeBruhl said.

The Silver Line extension already is making a difference at Dulles, boosting passenger travel as the airport adds new carriers and direct connections across the world, most recently to Cape Town, South Africa. The project also is changing the landscape of Northern Virginia, spurring economic development along its path.

It will connect residents of Washington, D.C., to jobs in Loudoun and throughout the region, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "Metro is the economic engine - we can't grow without a safe and strong Metro."

But supporters say the new transit connection also will make a difference for Richmond and the rest of Virginia, bolstering the state's biggest regional economy and creating a new way for travelers to avoid traffic congestion on Interstate 95.

"The more mobility we have throughout the state, the more inter-connected we become," said former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran, D-8th, a longtime supporter who attended, along with former Rep. Tom Davis, R-11th. "One day, Northern Virginia and Richmond are going to connect."

It already is beginning to happen, as Richmond becomes a pivotal link both to Washington, D.C., and east to Hampton Roads, said Danny Plaugher, executive director of Virginians for High-Speed Rail. "Richmond is a major connection point."

As Virginia moves ahead on a $3.7 billion program for transforming passenger rail travel that then-Gov. Ralph Northam launched in late 2019, people in Richmond will have almost hourly train service to Alexandria and Washington, where they can connect with Metro to reach Reagan National Airport and now Dulles.

"You'll be able to get up here to go on a plane to anywhere in the world without ever getting into your car," said Plaugher, who lives in Henrico County.

That's good for both the environment, by getting cars off highways, and economic opportunities in communities geared toward rail and transit, said Stewart Schwartz, executive director of the Coalition for Smarter Growth and resident of Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

"The most competitive regions in the country are the ones with the best transit," Schwartz said before the ceremony at Dulles. "Even with changes in the workforce, there is a strong demand to live and work in transit-oriented communities."

"Richmond is learning that with the Pulse," he said, referring to Richmond's bus-rapid transit system.

David Skiles, a Virginia lobbyist and member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, said the direct transit connection to Dulles is good for the state's tourism and travel industries. He called the international airport "the other crown jewel in our commerce network," after the Port of Virginia.

The completed Silver Line also is important to ordinary people, who need transit to reach jobs and save time for their families, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who oversees distribution of federal dollars aid under the infrastructure law to airports, rail and transit systems.

"Allowing people to affordably get to where they need to go, whether it is a baggage handler working at the airport or a federal employee ... commuting into the District of Columbia or a software engineer at the terrific tech companies who are here, they will all be better off," Buttigieg said.