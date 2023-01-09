Richmond mayor doubles down on protecting right to casino

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is rallying the troops to defend the city’s right to host development of a casino resort and hold a second referendum on a project city voters rejected in 2021.

In a letter to Richmond’s representatives in the General Assembly on Friday, Stoney said “misinformation surrounding my stance on this project” prompted him to make his position “explicitly clear.”

“I adamantly oppose any legislation that constricts the rights of Richmond to have a resort casino,” he said in the one-page letter.

The Richmond City Council also has made the casino its top legislative priority for the assembly session that begins Wednesday.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is leading an effort to block the city from holding a second vote on the proposed project and instead give Petersburg the exclusive right to develop a casino resort in the region. Morrissey and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, have filed bills to substitute Petersburg for Richmond as one of five cities the state allows to develop a casino resort with a minimum capital investment of $350 million.

Their legislation, Senate Bill 780 and House Bill 1373, also would block Richmond from holding a second referendum until after Petersburg voters have a chance to consider a $1.4 billion casino resort project proposed by The Cordish Companies next to Interstate 95 at Wagner Road.

Stoney sent the letter to “clarify my position,” but some members of the delegation say they have higher priorities for the assembly session than a casino in Richmond.

“I’ve been trying to focus on the city’s other priorities,” said Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, citing affordable housing and better state funding of Richmond’s public schools as primary goals.

Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said she would take a “wait-and-see” approach on the issue, but added, “It’s not my priority right now.”

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and a close ally of Stoney, stood firmly behind the mayor and the council’s position in favor of a Richmond casino.

“Personally, I’d like to see the General Assembly do nothing and let the localities figure it out,” Bagby said Monday. “If they do nothing, Richmond gets another bite at the apple and the people get to speak.”

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is taking a similar approach.

McClellan was born in Petersburg but has represented Richmond for 17 years in the assembly. She is running for Congress in the 4th District, which includes both cities, to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

“Senator McClellan believes that all cities should follow the same process when seeking a casino, which is why she supported a JLARC review of the casino process,” spokesman Jared Leopold said Monday. “Choices about whether to approved a new casino should be up to the voters of the locality.”

In 2021, Richmond voters narrowly rejected a $565 million casino resort proposed by Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment next to I-95 at Bells Road in an economically underdeveloped corner of the city’s South Side.

The vote sparked a backlash that pitted mostly white opponents against mostly Black supporters.

Richmond tried last year to revive the project and hold a second vote, but Morrissey convinced General Assembly budget negotiators to block another referendum until after completion of a legislative study of a casino’s financial viability in Petersburg.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in October that Petersburg could support a casino, but so could Richmond, even if the projects are competing within 23 miles of each other. Stoney remains committed to Urban One as a developer in partnership with Churchill Downs, which bought Peninsula Pacific last fall.

Petersburg officials and Morrissey adamantly oppose allowing Richmond to develop a casino so close to Petersburg, even though Norfolk and Portsmouth are both developing casino projects that would be even closer to each other.

Cordish, an experienced casino developer and operator based in Baltimore, said it would not pursue its project if Richmond also would be allowed to host a casino.

However, Stoney reminded legislators that the JLARC report also estimated that a Richmond casino would generate considerably more gaming revenue for the state than one in Petersburg.

“The benefit of this potential economic development project will, without a doubt, encourage economic opportunity and vitality in a part of our city that has often been forgotten,” he said.