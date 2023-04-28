Though Richmond is not within the boundaries of Senate District 13, based in Henrico and Prince George counties and Petersburg, Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in Friday, endorsing former Del. Lashrecse Aird.

“She is going to be someone that you can be proud of in the Virginia Senate,” Stoney said at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Aird served three terms in the House before losing her seat in 2021 to Republican Kim Taylor.

Stoney and Aird both noted her stance on abortion as a key issue in the race between Aird and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

Aird supports abortion remaining legal in Virginia, while Morrissey notes that he personally opposes it due to his Catholic faith. However, he believes the matter should be between a person and their doctor. He has also expressed support for prohibitions “when a fetus can feel pain” — a range of between 15 and 20 weeks of gestation that has been continuously debated nationally.

“I am a practicing Catholic who is personally opposed to abortion,” he previously stated. “However, I believe it is a private decision between a woman and her physician and that legislators should not be telling women what to do with their bodies.”

Morrissey is the incumbent in the race, though General Assembly candidates are running in redrawn seats this year after redistricting, a process that occurs every decade following the collection of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Aird and Morrissey will face off in a June 20 Democratic primary to represent the district that encompasses portions of Henrico and Dinwiddie counties along with Petersburg, Hopewell and all of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City and Surry counties.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Eric Ditri in November’s general election. The district leans Democratic.

Aird, who is endorsed by abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and Repro Rising, has made protecting abortion access a key component of her campaign at a time where holding a Democratic majority in the Senate will be key to preventing restrictions or bans.

“There is no way when you only have 40 seats in the Virginia Senate and you have a razor-thin majority that you have someone who claims to be a Democrat prescribing to the values of Democrats, but yet will not take a stand on the most consequential issue of our time right now,” Aird said.

Democrats hold a 22-18 edge in the chamber while Republicans control the House of Delegates. Though abortion is not totally partisan, the issue has fallen heavily along partisan lines nationwide and in Virginia.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade — a 49-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that had federally protected access — Morrissey had been viewed as a potential swing vote on the matter.

Abortion is legal in Virginia through the second trimester, which is around 26 weeks of gestation. Abortions during the third trimester are allowed when three physicians confirm there’s risk to the health of the pregnant person.

Several Republicans this year put forth bills to either classify life at the moment of conception or to prohibit most of the procedures after certain junctures. Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed a measure to bar most abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and when the pregnant person's life is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Democratic control of the Senate was a key barrier for Republicans seeking to pass legislation restricting or banning abortion this year.

In endorsing Aird, Stoney accused Morrissey of cowardice.

“When you run away from hard decisions, from tough votes, that's not a fighter,” he said, in reference to Morrissey’s nickname of “Fightin’ Joe.”

“That’s a coward,” Stoney added.

This session, the Senate reviewed a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in the state; Morrissey did not vote.

"Who is Levar Stoney?" Morrissey said in a call with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "That's my response to that."