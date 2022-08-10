Richmond receives $18.4 million infrastructure grant for bridge project

A federal infrastructure grant will help Richmond raise an aging bridge out of the way of freight train traffic at a critical railroad crossing at the northern gateway to the city along Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The $18.4 million award is in one of the first federal grants approved under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It will help the city replace a 79-year-old bridge that carries Ashe Boulevard over CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott's Addition from what the city bills as "the Diamond District," a proposed economic development surrounding the baseball stadium that is home to the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

"It is an important bridge for the Diamond District," said Maritza Mercado Pechin, deputy director of the city's Department of Planning and Community Development and leader of its Office of Equitable Development. "It's an important bridge for that entire part of the city."

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, announced the grant on Tuesday, but the official award is expected on Friday as the U.S. Department of Transportation begins to distribute funding under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity Program, known as RAISE. It is the first of five rounds of grant awards totaling $1.5 billion under the infrastructure act.

“Virginians deserve convenient and safe ways to get from Point A to Point B," said Kaine, a Richmond resident and former mayor. "That’s why I’m glad to have helped pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is bringing much-needed resources to Richmond to help support the rehabilitation of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge so it can be a reliable link for folks for years to come.”

The project also received a boost from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose administration wrote a letter of support for the project in April and actively sought grants for other projects around the state that would benefit from federal funding in the infrastructure package.

The award to Richmond is one of six grants, totaling $64 million for projects in Virginia under the program, which is the first discretionary funding given since President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure funding package into law last fall.

Virginia also will receive $20 million for the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project in Arlington County, where the footbridge is planned across the Potomac River next to a new railroad crossing. The $1.9 billion Long Bridge rail bridge is expected to open opportunities for passenger rail service across the state, including almost hourly trains between Richmond and Washington in the next 10 years.

The new bridge over the train tracks next to Scott's Addition won't have a direct effect on Amtrak passenger trains traveling between Main Street Station in downtown Richmond and CSX's Acca rail yard on the city's north side, but it will make it safer for the freight trains that use the same tracks.

A train carrying double-stacked cargo cars derailed after striking the bottom of the Ashe Boulevard Bridge in late April, underscoring the need for a new bridge that would rise higher above the tracks to allow freight trains to pass more easily below.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III said in a statement: "Since day one the Youngkin Administration has been focused on improving the infrastructure Virginians depend on every day. Critical projects like raising the height of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge are all the more timely considering the freight train derailment this spring after hitting the bridge.

"It’s past time to increase the height and pave the way for modernizing our freight and passenger rail infrastructure for the future. And with increased pedestrian and commuter traffic across the Potomac River, the Long Bridge project will add vital bike-ped capacity to a growing region. We appreciate the support of Virginia’s congressional delegation throughout the application process of these important projects."

The project also gives Richmond the opportunity to replace a bridge that is nearing the end of its projected life, while raising it from 17 to 23 feet high to provide more clearance for rail traffic. The project also is an opportunity for the city to improve bicycle and pedestrian access along the heavily traveled Ashe Boulevard, which carries about 26,000 vehicles a day through midtown Richmond.

"The bridge is very old," Pechin said.

It was built originally in 1889 to carry what was known then as the "Boulevard Roadway Extension" across the tracks used by the Richmond Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad to serve a bustling Broad Street Station, now housing the Science Museum of Virginia.

The city rebuilt the bridge in 1895, again in 1912 and then most recently in 1943, widening and lengthening it, while using portions of the 1912 structure. City engineers have rated the bridge in poor condition, determining that it is "structurally deficient."

The bridge is important to a street grid that includes two at-grade rail crossings on its way south to downtown Richmond. It lies between Scott's Addition, a vibrant entertainment district that has sprung from an old industrial area of the city, and the proposed Diamond District, the city wants to develop into a “mixed-use, mixed-income entertainment destination.”

Richmond has narrowed a field of aspiring developers down to two to develop 67 acres lying between Ashe Boulevard, West Broad Street and Interstate 95, and bisected by Hermitage Road. It would include a replacement for the Diamond, a 37-year-old baseball stadium, and an "Athletic Village" planned by Virginia Commonwealth University along Hermitage Road.

The federal funds should arrive by October. The city currently estimates that project design, environmental assessment and utility relocation will be done in three years so that construction can begin in March, 2026, with an estimated completion in early 2028.

In addition to the Ashe Boulevard and Long Bridge projects, Virginia will receive a $3 million grant from the RAISE project to improve a heavily used section of U.S. Route 1 from its intersection with I-95 in Spotsylvania County to Lafayette Boulevard next to Fredericksburg.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Spotsylvania's multimodal plan for the highway includes traffic improvements at three intersections and new bus transit service that connects to the Fredericksburg AMTRAK station. She called the improvements "critical to address both current congestion and the planned development of the Fredericksburg Region’s Veterans Administration (VA) Health Care Clinic."

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is dislodging many of the Virginia infrastructure projects that have been sitting on the shelf for too long due to lack of adequate funding," Spanberger said.