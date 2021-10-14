Richmond suburbs loom as fault line in preliminary discussion of new congressional districts

But leaving those districts largely intact would have cascading effects on adjacent districts.

Both mapmakers would add several Chesapeake precincts from District 4 in order to get District 3 to the required population. The Republican mapmaker would add a few precincts from Henrico in order to restore the required population to the 4th District. The Democratic mapmaker would add more Chesterfield County residents to the 4th District.

5th District

The current 5th District sprawls from Fauquier County south through Charlottesville and Albemarle County to Danville and the North Carolina line.

The GOP's proposed new 5th District would not extend to the edges of Northern Virginia. In addition to western Chesterfield and part of Henrico, it would include the counties of Goochland, Amelia and Fluvanna in greater Richmond, as well as a host of Southside localities.

The GOP's proposed 6th District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Ben Cline, would add Charlottesville and Albemarle, both currently in the 5th District.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, questioned the GOP mapmaker's cartography.