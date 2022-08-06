Richmond's outdoor community bands together to keep river users safe

Matthew Rosenberg remembers being a Boy Scout and going camping growing up outside of Philadelphia, but he didn't consider himself to be particularly outdoorsy, especially when it came to being out on the water.

Then, in 2011, he moved to Richmond.

"Rivers weren't really on my radar until moving to Richmond," Rosenberg said. "The James is such an integral part of the city that it seemed silly not to explore. I remember driving across the Nickel Bridge and thinking 'Whoa, that looks fun.'"

Rosenberg, 41, is the president of the James River Outdoor Coalition, a nonprofit volunteer organization that represents the users of the James River Park System, a 550-acre set of parks visited by over 2 million people in 2020. In addition to a seven-mile stretch of the river itself, the system includes Belle Isle, trails on both banks, and the historic Manchester Slave Docks at Ancarrow's Landing.

There was a time when people who wanted to recreate on the river when water levels were above 9 feet were required to obtain permits from Fire Station 1 on Church Hill. But the Richmond Times-Dispatch learned via public records requests that no city agency has granted or enforced river permits in approximately five years.

The James is a "navigable waterway" — a designation that indicates that the river has been, is, or could be used for interstate or foreign commerce — which would place the river under federal jurisdiction, though neither city officials nor the U.S. Coast Guard were able to confirm to the Times-Dispatch that that was the specific reason the city stopped granting permits.

In the absence of the permit process, Rosenberg's organization and the rest of Richmond's outdoor community have banded together to help ensure that river users are as safe as possible.

JROC, founded in 1997, engages in improvement projects around the park system, like the new universal access ramp at the Huguenot Flatwater that provides an ADA-compliant entry point to the upper section of the James and allows paddlers of all abilities to enjoy the calmer section of the river before the accessible takeout point at Reedy Creek. The ramp, funded by a combination of JROC grants and city money, reopened in late July after being closed for construction for 10 months.

The group has also partnered with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to update signage around the park system and produce new safety maps on water-resistant paper. The maps are bilingual, which Rosenberg says is crucial for outreach to Spanish-speaking Richmonders.

"As diverse as the population of Richmond is, that's what you're going to find in the James River," he said. "You have kayakers and hardcore canoeists and all that. But you also have people who just go out to Pony Pasture and barbecue and sit in the water or go tubing."

Dangerous dams

The maps highlight safe routes for canoeing and kayaking, and point out the locations of five dangerous dams -- including Z-Dam, where there have been 21 recorded drownings. Signage instructs river users that they must exit the river onto Williams Island and walk around Z-Dam for safety reasons.

Bosher's Dam, a lowhead dam just west of where Chippenham Parkway crosses the river, is also highlighted as a dangerous point on JROC's map. A group of 12 paddleboarders caught in a strong current due to elevated water levels went over the dam on Memorial Day; two of the paddlers — Lauren Winstead, 23, and Sarah Erway, 28 — went missing, and their bodies were later found during a week-long search effort.

Dams create points of hydraulic circulation where people can easily become trapped in a cycle where they are continually pushed underwater by the current, then pulled back to the dam by backwash.

Counterintuitively, Rosenberg says, these dams can sometimes be even more dangerous when the water levels are lower. At a certain level, the dam "washes out" and forms a "standing wave" that experienced surfers could safely navigate with little problem.

But the water level that will offset the dangers of a dam is an inexact science — not to mention the fact that water levels can change rapidly. And there are other concerns that arise with higher water levels, such as stronger currents, that make the river treacherous to inexperienced users when the levels are high.

JROC warns that current speeds increase when river levels are above 5 feet and that levels above 9 feet present an extreme drowning hazard. The new maps include a QR code that brings users to a safety checklist on the Friends of the James River Park website where they can easily access information about river levels, and Rosenberg said there have been efforts to make river conditions a part of the daily weather reports on local television stations.

Scott Ross, the shop operations manager at Southside fixture Riverside Outfitters, says that the shop stops offering some of its tubing options when river levels are above 5 feet, and imposes further restrictions for rafting trips — setting age minimums or cutting them off entirely — at higher levels.

But the responsibility does ultimately rest on the people making the decision whether to go out on the river, which is why giving them proper and useful information is so important.

"This isn't Disney World, there's not a fence around everything," Ross said. "There's signage, and we do the best to communicate the parts of the park [where] you need to have awareness."

Ross stressed the importance of staying clear-headed when going out on the river — which includes avoiding alcohol or drugs, but also staying hydrated and knowing how long your river trip should take so you can tell if something isn't going right.

If someone comes to the the shop saying that they're looking to kayak the river and put in near Belle Isle, Ross says, shop staff will advise them to adjust their plan — the stretch from Belle Isle to the Mayo Bridge is where the most dangerous rapids on the river can be found.

"Most customers are not experienced boaters, so we kind of help shepherd that process," Ross said. He identified Huguenot Flatwater and Lake Anna as good options for novice paddlers.

A close-knit community

Ross, 39, who joined Riverside Outfitters in 2008 to start a summer camp program for children as young as 6, says there's significant overlap between the shop — a converted farmhouse in Stratford Hills, just minutes from the entrance to Pony Pasture — and the organizations that have stepped in to claim a key role in river safety efforts.

Jen Jimenez, the shop's paddling director, is a JROC board member. And JROC vice president Greg Velzy is also a board member of Friends of the James River Park. And Rosenberg, the JROC president, guides trips for Riverside Outfitters.

The intertwined relationships within the outdoor community mesh almost uncannily with Rosenberg's advice that going out on the water alone is "one of the cardinal sins" of river recreation.

"People who are incredibly well-trained and experienced on the river can still wind up in trouble," he said. "If you go out by yourself, you are taking on a very, very large amount of risk."

But as long as you take proper precautions, Rosenberg says, you can — and should — recreate safely in the park. In fact, he hopes you will.

"Please do," he said. "The river is a great place to be."