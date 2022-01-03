Rick Holcomb to retire after 19 years in two stints as DMV commissioner

Rick Holcomb will retire as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 28 years after he first took the job under then-Gov. George Allen.

Holcomb, who announced his retirement in an email to employees on Monday morning, has served for 19 years in two stints as commissioner under five governors, three Republicans and two Democrats. Between stints, he headed a national association for the trucking industry.

His last day will be Jan. 14, the day before Republican Glenn Youngkin is inaugurated as Virginia's 74th governor.

Holcomb has come under fire from Republicans and some Democrats for presiding over the long closure of DMV offices to walk-in service during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he made his mark at the agency by focusing on customer service, using the internet and other methods to reduce lines at public offices.

"During my tenure as DMV commissioner, I have worked my hardest to promote DMV as an agency that is, first and foremost, oriented toward our customers," he said in the email. "I have also cared deeply for the DMV employees, and always had your interest foremost in my mind."