Fitness trainer Riley Shaia is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, in a battleground political district that once belonged to Republicans but that Democrats have held for six years.

Shaia, owner of Riley Shaia Fitness in Henrico County and a fitness trainer at the Tuckahoe YMCA, is making her first run for public office in a high-stakes election with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs in a political landscape transformed by redistricting.

"I am passionate about helping people lead positive, healthy lives - and I think it's time for positive, healthy leadership for western Henrico in the House of Delegates," she said in her campaign announcement on Monday.

It will be the first election in the 58th House District, created under a redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved at the end of 2021. The map created the district out of the former 73rd House District, which had been reliably Republican for decades until the first wave election turned it blue at the beginning of President Donald Trump's term in 2017.

The old district seat had been held for 18 years by Del. John O'Bannon, R-Henrico, who won nine elections, including six with no challenger, until Democrat Debra Rodman defeated him by about 900 votes in 2017. Before O'Bannon, the seat had been held by Eric Cantor, a future U.S. House majority leader, and Republican Walter Stosch, who then spent 24 years in the Virginia Senate.

After Rodman ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2019, Willett won the first of two elections against Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg, each time capturing about 52% of the vote.

The Virginia Public Access Project rates the new district as competitive. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe also carried the district with 52% of the vote in his unsuccessful run for a second, non-consecutive term as governor in 2021.

In 2017, the year Rodman upset O'Bannon, Democrat Ralph Northam carried the district with 51% of the vote in winning the governor's race, even though his running mates, Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general, narrowly lost there. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won just under 48% of the vote in the district, compared with just over 44% for Trump.

Willett begins the campaign with a financial advantage, with $140,356 in the bank at the end of last year, but the election is likely to turn on a gusher of political contributions to both candidates because of the high stakes.

Shaia promised to bring "energy and enthusiasm" to her campaign, while running on familiar Republican themes. "I am so excited to jump into public service," she said in her announcement. "I love this community and its people, and they deserve a representative in the House of Delegates who will be a strong and independent voice for what they believe in."

"We need to empower parents when it comes to their child's education, cut costs for families living on a budget, and keep our neighborhoods safe from crime and fentanyl," she said.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, publicly welcomed Shaia's candidacy in a district that Republicans say could cement the House majority they regained last year.

"Make no mistake, with a candidate like Riley, this is a seat we can win this year," Gilbert said.