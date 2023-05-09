The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted Tuesday to raise tolls from 70 to 90 cents for electronic transactions and $1 for cash customers on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway.

The 14-2 vote came after the board defeated a motion by Chesterfield County representatives to fix the new toll at 85 cents for customers using the E-ZPass electronic collection system. Two Chesterfield representatives - Donald Williams and Steven Mulroy - voted against the increase to 90 cents per transaction, but supported the unanimous adoption of a revised two-year budget for the regional authority.

Under the approved plan, the toll for the Boulevard Bridge will rise from 35 cents per vehicle to 45 cents for those using E-ZPass and 50 cents for those paying cash. Tolls will increase from 20 cents to 45 cents (50 cents for cash) on three ramps — Douglasdale Road at Powhite, and 2nd Street and 11th Street at the Downtown Expressway.

The toll increase, the first in 15 years on the expressway system, will take effect on Sept. 1. The entire board acknowledged the need to raise the toll rates after steep declines in travel and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

