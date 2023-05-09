With the COVID19 pandemic receding in the rear-view mirror and a major technology overhaul looming through the front windshield, the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted Tuesday to raise tolls from 70 to 90 cents for electronic transactions and $1 for cash customers on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway.

The board approved the toll increases on a 14-2 vote after it first defeated a motion by Chesterfield County representatives to fix the new toll at 85 cents for customers using the E-ZPass electronic collection system. Two Chesterfield representatives - Donald Williams and Steven Mulroy - voted against the increase to 90 cents per transaction, but supported the unanimous adoption of a revised two-year budget for the regional authority.

Under the approved plan, the toll for the Boulevard Bridge will rise from 35 cents per vehicle to 45 cents for those using E-ZPass and 50 cents for those paying cash. Tolls will increase from 20 cents to 45 cents (50 cents for cash) on three ramps — Douglasdale Road at Powhite, and 2nd Street and 11th Street at the Downtown Expressway.

The toll rate increases, the first in 15 years on the expressway system, will take effect on Sept. 1. They represent the first use of different toll rates for drivers who pay electronically and those who pay with cash, as the option to pay with nickels and dimes disappears, along with spare parts and replacements for g coin collection machines.

The RMTA entire board acknowledged the need to raise the toll rates after steep declines in travel and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chesterfield representatives expressed concern about raising tolls by more than 28% for E-ZPass users and almost 43% for cash customers.

"I just personally think this is a bit aggressive to address the upcoming needs of the authority," said Mulroy, who is managing director at VML/VACO Finance, an arm of the Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Association of Counties.

Those needs include a looming transition to "all electronic tolling" over the next several years, as well as upgrades of the authority's 36 aging bridges - the Boulevard Bridge dates to 1925. Most of the bridges are currently rated as satisfactory or fair in their condition, with only two rated as good and none as poor.

Former Chesterfield County Administrator Lane Ramsey, now a public policy consultant, joined the other four members of the county delegation in advocating a smaller increase in tolls, but he voted with the majority after the substitute motion failed.

"The (proposed) rate increase was pretty steep to do at one time," Ramsey said in an interview after the board meeting.

However, he said he voted for subsequent resolution "because I know that we have to keep the system viable and you need a rate increase."

Carlos Brown, a former chair of the old Richmond Metropolitan Authority who now represents the Commonwealth Transportation Board at RMTA, said the authority had bypassed a planned toll increase in 2017 and deferred maintenance to save money.

"We deferred because we wanted to make sure that when this day came, we could all hold our heads up and say we've defended the pocketbooks of our customers and consumers the best we could," said Brown, who was chair of the RMA board before it was reconstituted in 2014.

Under a law approved by the General Assembly in 2014, the RMA equalized membership among Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico on the board and reimbursed the city for its investment in starting the system in 1966. The law also renamed the body as the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority after eliminating other operations, from operating parking garages in downtown Richmond to owning The Diamond, a minor-league baseball stadium.

The decision to raise tolls was hastened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused toll transactions on the system to plunge by 27%, or 17,500 transactions, from the 2019 to 2021 fiscal years, which run from July 1 through June 30. The decline was sharpest on the Downtown Expressway, which connects to the Powhite on the southwest side of the city, with transactions dropping by 37% during that two-year period. Traffic rebounded in 2022, but the RMTA does not expect it to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2039.

As a result, the authority collected $6 million less revenue in 2020 than the previous year, $12.6 million less in 2021 and $8.1 million less in 2022.

Chesterfield representatives noted that the authority still has ample reserves, but Brown said the RMTA needs those reserves to respond to unforeseen events and meet the requirements on bonds that aren't scheduled to expire until 2041.

Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s

"We fund all of our capital (expenses) with cash," he said.

The toll increases will boost the authority's budget by $8.3 million in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. Most of the money will go toward capital improvements, including applying protective coatings on bridges, which cost about $4 million more than the RMTA had planned when it bid the job.

The authority also is taking the first steps toward transitioning from a hybrid system of cash collections and open road tolling with E-ZPass to "all electronic tolling," which would eliminate cash payments entirely and eventually result in the removal of toll plazas and the split lanes leading to them.

The RMTA board has been discussing "all electronic tolling" about a decade, but hasn't formally endorsed a plan for implementing it, said Joi Taylor Dean, CEO of the authority. "We're about three to four years out."

Maryland moved to all electronic tolling in 2020, during the pandemic, but RMTA has taken a phased approach. Last year, the authority awarded a contract to A-to-Be USA to replace the open road tolling system first installed on the Powhite Parkway in 2008 and the Downtown Expressway in 2013. Open road toll lanes allow drivers to pay electronically without going through toll plazas, where they have the option of paying by cash or E-ZPass.

From the Archives: The Nickel Bridge

The contract includes the option of A-to-Be installing "all electronic tolling" systems on the Powhite and Downtown Expressway, but Dean said initially, "The focus is on the Powhite."

Powhite Parkway opened to traffic 50 years ago - on Jan. 24, 1973 - and carries the most traffic on the system. Ultimately, the RMTA expects it would install a new toll gantry across the parkway in both directions just south of the Powhite Bridge over the James River to collect tolls electronically and use license plate readers to bill drivers who use it without paying, as is becoming common in other states.

The RMTA said the benefits of "all electronic tolling" include "enhanced safety, more efficient travel including better throughput and flow of traffic, improved environmental air quality and fuel consumption efficiency."

"It's slightly more than conceptual," Dean said of the toll modernization plan, "but they haven't acted on it yet."

