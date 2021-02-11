'Roll the digital dice' - Virginians struggle with CVS technology to get vaccine

Mike Martin tried the website for CVS Pharmacy at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday to look for an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 through a new national pharmacy program the company rolled out this week in Virginia.
"It was asleep, unlike me," said Martin, 69, a Bon Air resident who tried again beginning at 5:15 a.m. - the same time the online scheduling system began taking appointments on Tuesday, to the surprise of Virginians who were told to expect appointments to open two days later.
By then, Martin said all of the appointments were gone in Richmond and Virginia Beach, and for the rest of the morning, the system delivered the same message: "updating, check back later."
It was a similar experience for many Virginians, as CVS filled appointments to deliver the first 26,000 doses of vaccine that it received this week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. It will begin administering them to lucky seniors beginning on Friday at 36 stores across the state.
Martin, a retired utility analyst at the State Corporation Commission, compared the chances of getting an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to winning the Virginia Lottery or other new forms of gambling coming to the state.
"Now we click for chances to avoid a deadly virus," he said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I wonder when I'll get to play the next high stakes game and 'roll the digital dice.' "
CVS says the system worked well, but the supply of vaccine simply could not come close to matching the demand from people who are 65 years or older and most at risk of a potentially fatal illness from the coronavirus disease.
"We understand the high demand for vaccine is outweighing the current supply of vaccine available," spokeswoman Amy Thibault said on Thursday. "The good news is that every appointment that is booked represents a shot in the arm and a vaccinated person."
"As more vaccine supply becomes available from the government, we will be able to schedule more appointments and vaccinate more people," Thibault said.
The online scheduling system, used by CVS in Virginia and 10 other states for the pharmacy program, frustrated people who tried in the early hours to book an appointment, but the company said it operated properly throughout the day.
"On occasion, a screen may pop up that says the scheduler is being updated but it is functioning properly," Thibault said. "Vaccination appointments are just being scooped up very quickly, as expected."
The Virginia Department of Health also expected an online crush for appointments. That is why it sought earlier this week to give a head start to people who already had signed up on local health district waiting lists for a chance to be vaccinated.
Health officials also were frustrated because people surfing the internet for vaccine appointments quickly filled many of the spots that the state had hoped to reserve for those who already had waited weeks. The remainder of the appointments, filled on Thursday, were open on a first-come, first-served basis.
"The registration and scheduling for this federal program is being managed solely by CVS," Dr. Stephanie Wheawill, director of pharmacy services at the health department, said Thursday. "As you know, Virginia has worked with CVS to ensure only currently eligible Virginians can sign up for - and receive - a vaccine."
"The demand for vaccine outstripped supply, so the available CVS slots were filled quickly," Wheawill said. "The website advises people to check back daily. Appointments may open up if there are cancellations or as more vaccine doses become available."
"Other questions about the rollout should be directed to CVS," she said.
Thibault, at CVS, said the company expects to receive an additional shipment of 26,000 vaccine doses next week, which it will administer at local stores by appointments made on the online system or by telephone for those without access to a computer.
The phone number for CVS customer service is 1 (800) 746-7287.
"Appointments will open when we receive the vaccine next week," she said. "We do not have a specific date."
(804) 649-6964