'Roll the digital dice' - Virginians struggle with CVS technology to get vaccine

Mike Martin tried the website for CVS Pharmacy at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday to look for an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 through a new national pharmacy program the company rolled out this week in Virginia.

"It was asleep, unlike me," said Martin, 69, a Bon Air resident who tried again beginning at 5:15 a.m. - the same time the online scheduling system began taking appointments on Tuesday, to the surprise of Virginians who were told to expect appointments to open two days later.

By then, Martin said all of the appointments were gone in Richmond and Virginia Beach, and for the rest of the morning, the system delivered the same message: "updating, check back later."

It was a similar experience for many Virginians, as CVS filled appointments to deliver the first 26,000 doses of vaccine that it received this week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. It will begin administering them to lucky seniors beginning on Friday at 36 stores across the state.

Martin, a retired utility analyst at the State Corporation Commission, compared the chances of getting an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to winning the Virginia Lottery or other new forms of gambling coming to the state.