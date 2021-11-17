Ron Schmitz to retire as chief investment officer at VRS after national search for replacement

Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz is retiring from the Virginia Retirement System after 10 years of riding the ups and downs of the stock market for the $103.7 billion pension system for state employees, teachers and many local government workers.
But Schmitz isn't going anywhere soon. He said Tuesday that he will remain on the job through the end of next year, as VRS begins a national search for his replacement.
"I am honored to have served as CIO and appreciate the confidence and support the board has provided me over the years, especially during some difficult market conditions," he said.
"I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge the outstanding investment team that has worked diligently for the members and retirees of the system during my tenure," he added. "While I am reluctant to leave this outstanding organization, I look forward to the next chapter of life and enjoyment of retirement."
Schmitz advised the VRS Administration and Personal Committee on Tuesday of his plan to retire. The committee voted to hire Korn Ferry, a national management consulting company, to conduct a nationwide search for a new chief investment officer, beginning early next year.
Board Chairman O'Kelly E. McWilliams III, credited Schmitz for more than doubling the size of the pension trust fund, which was $51 billion when he was hired in October 2011.
"We appreciate his enduring dedication to the fund and commend Ron’s ability to leverage his experience and leadership skills to develop strategies that have enabled the growth of the fund and the maximizing of investment returns, while minimizing risk," McWilliams said in a statement.
During his tenure, Schmitz often defended the VRS Board of Trustees from criticism over its investment allocation policy, designed to reduce market risks. The policy relies on a diversified portfolio of investments, including private equity and real estate funds, partly managed by a highly paid internal investment staff and partly by Wall Street investment firms.
Critics, such as former VRS Trustee Ed Burton, have said the system could earn more on its investments at a lower cost by putting them in indexed funds for stocks and bonds.
This year, VRS answered with a record return on investment of 27.5% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, which allowed the retirement system to lower the contribution rates that the state and local government employers have to pay for employee pensions.
As a result, localities will save $215 million and the state $130 million for their shares of pension costs in the two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose next month. The state contributes to the pension funds of state employees, state police and other law enforcement officers, judges and a share of teacher retirement.
Before joining VRS, Schmitz served as the chief investment officer for the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System.
(804) 649-6964