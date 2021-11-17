Ron Schmitz to retire as chief investment officer at VRS after national search for replacement

Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz is retiring from the Virginia Retirement System after 10 years of riding the ups and downs of the stock market for the $103.7 billion pension system for state employees, teachers and many local government workers.

But Schmitz isn't going anywhere soon. He said Tuesday that he will remain on the job through the end of next year, as VRS begins a national search for his replacement.

"I am honored to have served as CIO and appreciate the confidence and support the board has provided me over the years, especially during some difficult market conditions," he said.

"I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge the outstanding investment team that has worked diligently for the members and retirees of the system during my tenure," he added. "While I am reluctant to leave this outstanding organization, I look forward to the next chapter of life and enjoyment of retirement."

Schmitz advised the VRS Administration and Personal Committee on Tuesday of his plan to retire. The committee voted to hire Korn Ferry, a national management consulting company, to conduct a nationwide search for a new chief investment officer, beginning early next year.