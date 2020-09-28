Roughly 400 local voters receive two ballots; officials say errors won't lead to double votes

Trump made a reference to the Fairfax error during a campaign rally in Newport News on Friday night, his first formal campaign appearance in the state this year.

“People in the Democrat area got two ballots instead of one,” Trump said. “The only way we’re going to lose is if there’s mischief. It’ll have to be on a big scale, so be careful. And we do want a very friendly transition. But we don’t want to be cheated and be stupid.”

Trump also made reference to the discovery of several military absentee ballots supporting him that were found in a trash can at a Pennsylvania elections office, mistakenly claiming the incident took place in Virginia.

Coakley said his office immediately notified state election officials of the error, and apologizes for any confusion.

“We understand this is a sensitive topic. We take it with the utmost seriousness while correcting the situation,” he said.

For the first time, Virginians eligible to vote in a general election will be able to request and cast absentee ballots without citing a state-approved excuse, like travel or illness. Virginians can apply to vote absentee by mail through the Department of Elections website at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off in person at a registrar’s office or satellite voting location between now and the end of the day on Election Day, excluding the Sunday and Monday before the election.