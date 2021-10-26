Roxann Robinson faces Debra Gardner in high-dollar race for House seat in Chesterfield

Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, has survived close races before - twice prevailing by fewer than 200 votes when Donald Trump was president.
Virginia Democrats hope Debra Gardner, a first-time House candidate with an extensive public service background, makes the third time the charm - even with Trump out of office.
Based entirely in Chesterfield County, the 27th House District could determine whether Republicans regain the majority in the House of Delegates after two years of Democratic control. Democrats now hold 55 seats and Republicans 45.
"Democrats believe it's the single contest in which they have the best chance of picking up a seat," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political commentator in Richmond.
Democrats are playing defense in most of Virginia - including western Henrico County - but Holsworth said, "If Democrats can take one or two seats from Republicans, it would make it a much heavier lift for Republicans" to gain control.
Gardner entered the final weeks of the campaign with a fundraising advantage in an election that already has cost more than $2 million, counting expenditures by outside groups on both sides trying to influence the outcome.
Gardner has raised more than $1.3 million, including almost $555,000 in the first three weeks of October. She had a balance of $158,355 on Oct. 21.
Robinson has raised more than $800,000, including $295,000 in the first three weeks of October. She had $129,932 on hand as of Oct. 21.
Outside groups also have targeted the 27th. Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political action committee, has spent $193,646 on Robinson's behalf, while Forward Majority, a liberal political action committee, has spent more than $44,000 to help Gardner and undercut the incumbent.
Robinson, 65, has overcome a campaign money gap before. Two years ago, Democrat Larry Barnett had $87,000 more than Robinson in the bank going into the final two months of the campaign, only to lose by 189 votes. Two years earlier, she defeated him by 128 votes. Both were wave elections in which Democrats capitalized on voter dislike of Trump to reverse a big GOP advantage in the House.
"I don't think it's going to come down to the money," she said in a recent interview.
Gardner, 65, said Trump may be gone, but he's not forgotten among voters in a district where Democrats have performed well in recent statewide elections.
"We still have signs of the Trump effect here," she said. "People are a little wary."
"This has traditionally been a bastion of Republican support," added Gardner, who has lived in North Chesterfield for more than 30 years. "It is changing."
Neither candidate comes from the extreme of her party. Robinson, a retired optometrist, describes herself as a social moderate and fiscal conservative, while Gardner spent more than 22 years in state government, including two appointments by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, a conservative Republican, to leadership positions at the corrections and criminal justice services departments.
But the campaign has featured rough tactics, with both sides hiring lawyers to send "cease and desist" letters this month over what they allege are false political advertisements.
Gardner, who is Black, accused Robinson's campaign of racist advertising, including a mailer she said falsely alleges that the Democrat was dodging paying taxes on property she and her family own in North Carolina while pushing to raise taxes on constituents.
"It has my black face and head on a white person's body, jumping up in the air ... like Al Jolson," Gardner said, referring to the early 20th-century white vaudeville singer who often performed in blackface.
In a letter to Robinson's campaign on Oct. 18, a lawyer for Gardner said "the presentation of Ms. Gardner in this advertisement is quite objectionable and, in addition to the content, continues to play on tropes that have no place in campaign politics."
The letter also said Robinson's campaign had digitally darkened Gardner's complexion. "This is not a coincidence, nor is it an accident," wrote Adam Clark, an attorney to Gardner's campaign.
Robinson's campaign fired back a letter on Oct. 21 that accuses Gardner of feeding the media "phony claims based on race," while allegedly misrepresenting a statement that the delegate made on a radio talk show about whether COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with compromised immune conditions.
Michael Bayes, an attorney in the Washington law office of Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, said Gardner's campaign also had made Robinson's skin appear "darker than it actually is as a result of the Gardner campaign's intentional use of darkened, black and white imagery of her."
"People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones," Robinson said in an interview, in which she denied any racial intention in her campaign ads.
"We made a very conscious effort to make sure that didn't happen," she said.
Gardner began her career as a social worker in her native North Carolina. She moved to Virginia in 1988 to join the newly created Commission on Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, where she worked for 22 years, including 12 as director.
McDonnell appointed her as chief deputy director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services in 2010 and, two years later, as chief deputy to the Department of Corrections.
Gardner retired in 2014, but then joined the administration of Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones as deputy chief administrative officer for human services. Mayor Levar Stoney replaced her at the beginning of his first term in 2017.
She has served on the boards for a half-dozen human services organizations, such as Senior Connections and Smart Beginnings, which advocates for early childhood education, one of her campaign priorities.
"If we catch them on the front end, we don't end up paying for them on the back end," she said.
Gardner made her first run for political office two years ago, when she challenged incumbent Chris Winslow for the Clover Hill seat on the Chesterfield board of supervisors. She lost by 398 votes.
"I got involved in politics because in my own community, I thought I could do better," she said.
Robinson won a special election in 2010 to fill a vacant seat after Del. Sam Nixon, R-Chesterfield became head of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency.
Subsequently, she has won re-election five times. She was unopposed twice, then beat Democrat Martin Mooradian by 17 points in 2015 before the two close races against Barnett.
Her signature legislation was repealing the so-called King's Dominion law that generally prohibited school divisions from beginning the school year before Labor Day to protect the Doswell amusement park and other seasonal employers who rely on high school students for summer jobs. The General Assembly adopted her bill in 2019.
Robinson said she's bucked her party on protection of people in the LGBT community from discrimination and advocating for so-called DREAMers, children of illegal immigrants who came to the United States when they were young.
She also voted against expanding Virginia's Medicaid program in 2018; favors "school choice" for students, including more charter schools; and favors removing what she considers disincentives for people to return to work after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, including subsidies for rent and utility bills.
Robinson said education, help for small businesses and public safety are her top concerns in the campaign, which she considers crucial to ending Democratic control of the legislature and governor's office.
"One-party rule is not working for Virginia," she said.
Gardner said her top priority is helping small businesses, employees, and students recover from the pandemic and the inequities it exposed.
But she said voting rights also is a big concern for many residents because of Trump's unrelenting assault on the results of the 2020 presidential election, with help from surrogates such as Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.
"They really do care about democracy and having the right to vote," Gardner said.
