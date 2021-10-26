Roxann Robinson faces Debra Gardner in high-dollar race for House seat in Chesterfield

Robinson has raised more than $800,000, including $295,000 in the first three weeks of October. She had $129,932 on hand as of Oct. 21.

Outside groups also have targeted the 27th. Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political action committee, has spent $193,646 on Robinson's behalf, while Forward Majority, a liberal political action committee, has spent more than $44,000 to help Gardner and undercut the incumbent.

Robinson, 65, has overcome a campaign money gap before. Two years ago, Democrat Larry Barnett had $87,000 more than Robinson in the bank going into the final two months of the campaign, only to lose by 189 votes. Two years earlier, she defeated him by 128 votes. Both were wave elections in which Democrats capitalized on voter dislike of Trump to reverse a big GOP advantage in the House.

"I don't think it's going to come down to the money," she said in a recent interview.

Gardner, 65, said Trump may be gone, but he's not forgotten among voters in a district where Democrats have performed well in recent statewide elections.

"We still have signs of the Trump effect here," she said. "People are a little wary."