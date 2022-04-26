Rumor of Clean Virginia backing Scott for Dem leader lacks evidence

In a challenge to his party's power structure, Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, faced a rumor circulating among lawmakers that a big-spending political organization called Clean Virginia was somehow behind his effort to unseat House of Delegates Minority Leader Eileen-Filler Corn, D-Fairfax.

But two House Democrats with their pulses on the politics of the situation say the rumor is bogus. And no one has presented any evidence otherwise.

Scott's challenge for his party's leadership in the House is expected to get a vote Wednesday within the 48-member Democratic caucus when lawmakers convene in Richmond to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin's amendments and vetoes to legislation passed earlier this year.

Scott has told people he has the votes to unseat Filler-Corn, who was Virginia's first female House speaker before her party lost control of the House in 2021. The unexpected challenge to Filler-Corn is causing concern in her camp; the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has even made inquiries about it. (Offered the chance to comment on the senator's views, Warner's office did not respond).

Some Democrats are concerned that their party leadership doesn't understand why they lost the 2021 elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and control of the House of Delegates and aren't addressing how to win next time.

Amid that backdrop, rumors spread that the Charlottesville-based Clean Virginia was behind Scott's move.

Clean Virginia, funded by wealthy hedge fund owner Michael Bills, began offering money in 2018 to candidates who opt not to accept campaign donations from political powerhouse Dominion Energy, the state's largest electric utility.

Dominion has a history of being a top donor to Virginia politicians, who in turn write laws that help the utility earn extra profit at the expense of its customers.

Bills and Clean Virginia have tried to scale back Dominion's influence. In the process, they created their own opponents - including House Democratic leadership - some of whom feel Clean Virginia is trying to control them or push them around. For example, House Democratic leadership attacked Bills and Clean Virginia during a 2021 Democratic primary campaign when Clean Virginia was backing a challenger to a leadership-backed incumbent in Prince William County.

A rumor this week that Clean Virginia is backing Scott could have had the effect of turning off some House Democrats leery of Clean Virginia's influence. But Scott has never been affiliated with Clean Virginia - in fact, Dominion Energy is his top donor and he has supported the utility politically. And Scott has criticized Clean Virginia's approach, the Virginia Mercury reported last year.

The two Democratic delegates Scott wants to join him in leadership, should Filler-Corn be defeated, are Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax. Both have accepted money from Clean Virginia in campaigns for the House of Delegates.

Clean Virginia executive director Brennan Gilmore said the organization has no involvement in the leadership challenge.

Without saying whether they back Scott or Filler-Corn, two House Democrats say the rumor that Clean Virginia is backing Scott is false.

“I am more than confident that they are not" involved, said Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “Anyone pushing that agenda is ... just desperate to push an agenda that’s false.”

Bagby wouldn't commit to either candidate but said Scott was "well within his right" to challenge Filler-Corn.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, said he agreed the Clean Virginia rumor isn't true and is "nonsensical."

"Don is not the type of man to allow himself to be anyone's pawn," Bourne said.

Filler-Corn and Scott declined to comment.

