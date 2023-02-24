Sometimes, what a legislator thinks is a bright idea for a new law just runs out of time at the Virginia General Assembly.

This year, it happened to Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, with a measure aimed at opening a way for the local teams that coordinate services for troubled children and youth to share highly sensitive information with police and school threat assessment teams. and another on sanctioning people for technical violations of probation.

It happened to Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, with a bill that would give state regulators a look-in when it takes more than a week for a pharmacy to fill a prescription.

And it came close for a bill from Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, to expand the use of closed-circuit television for teenagers testifying in court. That was the last non-procedural matter at the end of a nine-hour day when Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, moved to re-refer the measure to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Thursday, lawmakers rushed to meet a deadline to clear the decks for work on the budget and other bills in conference committees, which resolve differences between House and Senate versions of measures. All that remained on the legislative calendar Friday were bills in conference, resolutions to commend individuals and organizations, and memorial resolutions celebrating notable Virginians who have died.

Lawmakers had been scheduled to adjourn the legislative session on Saturday, but without a budget agreement they could be heading for overtime.

Delaney’s bill had sailed through the House, 99-0, and the Senate committee, with support from Norment and state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. But between those votes and its arrival before the Senate on Thursday, Norment and Surovell had second thoughts.

Their concern was that the Bill of Rights guarantees accused people the right to confront their accusers, and the bill’s language seemed out of step to them with U.S. Supreme Court opinions on when remote testimony can be used in criminal trials.

Senators — including state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who shared that abuse when she was young still traumatized her decades later — argued that the measure is needed to protect children and assure justice.

Finally, after a half-hour of lawmakers walking draft amendments around, and huddles of senators with different views on the issue, the Senate agreed on a wording change and passed the measure. Over the next half-hour, the Senate and the House completed the usual exchanges that send a bill to a conference committee.

Sometimes, the clock runs out because of someone’s memory.

Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, wanted the state to license mold inspectors and remediators; the Senate agreed 31-7, and so did the House General Laws Committee on a vote of 21-1.

But Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, remembered something no one else did – a law he sponsored that requires a review by the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation before the General Assembly requires additional licensing.

So Webert moved Thursday to send the bill back to the General Laws Committee and, with two days to go before the scheduled end of the session and no committee meeting scheduled, the clock ran out on this bill.

And time ran out for another measure Webert asked to send back to committee.

Under this bill, disbarred attorneys seeking reinstatement could ask a three-judge panel to consider their case as an alternative to a disciplinary committee of the State Bar.

While the one legislator it could affect, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, abstained, many legislators believe it was aimed at helping him. The measure’s sponsor, Surovell, said no one approached him to introduce the bill.

Legislators meet for 60 days in even-numbered years in which they consider a new two-year state budget. They meet for 46 days in odd-numbered years in which they consider budget amendments, then adjourn and focus on legislative elections. This year, all 140 House and Senate seats are up in November.

With a ticking clock in an election-year short session, Adams’, Hodges’ and Delaney’s bills all involved complex balancing acts.

The sheer volume of bills and resolutions, more than 2,800 this year, means some measures, like the bill on mold inspectors, do not run into problems until the very last moment.

Some more political issues swirled around a bill, sponsored by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, that would state that life begins at conception and repeal Virginia’s abortion law. The House Rules Committee opted to deliberately run out the clock, leaving the bill in the panel without a vote.

The measure would have been a sure-fire feature on election mailers this year for Democrats eager to make abortion rights a centerpiece of their campaigns. It could have put Republicans on the spot no matter which way they voted.

Time is the key.

For Adams’ bill on troubled children and threat assessment teams, the one-vote margins on which it eked through a subcommittee and then the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee three weeks ago were early signs of the complications it raised.

Teams that bring together social services, school, juvenile justice and behavioral health specialists with family members to delve deep into what troubled children and the families need, deal with extremely personal and sensitive information, including psychiatric examinations, said Valerie L’Herrou, an attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center who specializes in child welfare issues.

Adams proposed that if such teams find there’s a risk a child will be violent or physically harm others, they be allowed to share that information with police or threat assessment teams.

“This is super-dangerous,” said state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, raising privacy considerations as Adams outlined his proposal.

“Look at the professions out there [in the hearing room]. I think they’re saying it really scares the heck out of them,” he said.

The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee recently spent most of an hour wrangling over the bill. It discussed rules that would keep police from sharing information with still others and pressed Adams about what actions police could take knowing the information. The panel finally added a line that police could use the information to secure a red flag order. The aim was to limit what police could do with the information and, with that, the committee passed the measure.

But members kept brooding about the measure.

“Confidentiality is so important,” Mason said – but his focus went beyond the issue of where police could share information they got from such teams, or even L’Herrou’s concern about access to psychiatric exams.

Mason, because he had been able to sit in on some such meetings, knew that getting families to participate is often key – helping troubled children, sometimes in difficulties because of family issues, necessarily involves family members, and some of what the teams deal with are matters that are hard to confront.

“We want families there,” he said. “What’s going to happen if you slap down a waiver and say your information could be shared with police? ... We just need more time to think everything through and find the right balance.”

So when the bill came up for final passage, the committee chair, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, asked the Senate to send it back to her committee for more work – even though, with just a few days to go before Saturday’s scheduled adjournment, the committee was not scheduled to meet again.

Many bills set different interests in opposition: It happened, for instance, with Hodges’ bill on pharmacy regulation.

It started off requiring pharmacies that take more than two days to fill a prescription to report their backlog of unfilled prescriptions to the Board of Pharmacy. They also would have to submit a formal plan detailing staffing, workflow and technology they would deploy to bring down the backlog.

It also required pharmacies that process prescriptions in a remote or centralized manner – that is, mail order pharmacies — to register their technicians with the board.

Hodges, who had run community pharmacies in the Middle Peninsula, has long tried to rein in the big mail order operations and the pharmacy benefit managers that insurers use to control prices and access to medication.

His latest effort brought out legislative heavy hitters and, while it made it out of the House with almost unanimous support, it ran into trouble in a Senate Education and Health subcommittee.

Hodges offered a substitute when the measure came before the full committee. He walked back the bill’s provisions, with a proposal that the pharmacy board promulgate regulations for central-fill operations and the technicians they employ, as well as setting up a study group to review issues with processing delays.

The committee approved it 11-3, with one abstention.

The idea was to send a radically different bill back to the House and send the matter into a conference committee to see if negotiators from both chambers could agree on an approach.

But lobbying continued that Friday and over a weekend. The following Monday, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, asked the Senate to send it back to her committee.

“We did not have time” to really look at Hodges’ substitute, she said.

To persuade her fellow senators to stop the clock on Hodges’ effort, as they did, Lucas cited a decades-old catchphrase that members of the General Assembly use in brokering deals between competing special interests.

“There is no peace in the valley,” she said.