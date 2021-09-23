'Russian roulette' - Va. senators vow firm stand on preventing debt default

Virginia's U.S. senators say Democrats won't allow Senate Republicans to play a game of "Russian roulette" with a potential default on the country's existing debt as part of a political standoff over future spending proposals pending in Congress.

Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats and former Virginia governors, said Republicans are flirting with economic disaster by vowing to vote next week against a budget compromise that would extending funding of the federal government until December to avoid a shutdown and raise the debt ceiling to sidestep a potential default.

"Shutting down the government or having the markets get spooked and raising interest rates ... would be a disaster," Warner said in a media briefing on Thursday. "It feels like that's the kind of Russian roulette they're willing to play."

Kaine, speaking to the media an hour later, predicted that Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress would do whatever it takes to prevent a default when the country reaches its current debt ceiling next month, even if that means changing Senate rules that allow minority party filibuster or raising the debt ceiling in a pending budget bill.

"Democrats are not going to allow a default, we're not going to," he said. "We never flirt with it. We never threaten it, and we won't allow it."