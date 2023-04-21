Narissa Rahaman and her fiancé, who both work in political advocacy with busy schedules, are likely holding off on their wedding celebration until next year — but they will probably “do the legal thing soon.”

Rahaman is the executive director for Equality Virginia, an advocacy group that supports laws that benefit LGBTQ people.

“My partner and I want to get married as soon as possible because we want to be married to each other. And we understand the state of the world right now for LGBTQ people,” Rahaman said. “Protections and rights that we all feel like we have are being chipped away day by day.”

While same-sex marriages are federally protected by the Supreme Court of the United States and Congress’ “Respect For Marriage Act,” Virginia’s state constitution doesn’t technically support those marriages.

A 2006 state constitutional amendment barred same-sex marriage in Virginia, recognizing marriage as "only a union between one man and one woman." But given the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 ruling and Congress’ 2022 law, the language here is moot.

That’s why Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax — both openly gay legislators — have each carried proposed constitutional amendments in recent years to adjust Virginia’s constitution and “keep up with modern times,” Ebbin said.

'Committed to doing this until we pass it'

Passing a constitutional amendment in Virginia requires a multi-year process. The proposals have to pass the legislature two years in a row, with an election for the House of Delegates in between, before they can go to Virginia's voters in a state referendum for final approval.

Ebbin's proposed amendment won first approval in the legislature in 2021 when Democrats controlled both chambers and held the governorship. After Republicans won control of the House in that November's elections, a GOP-led House panel defeated his bid for a second approval in 2022.

During this year's session, Ebbin and Sickles started over. Their bids for a first approval again were defeated in a House committee.

“I’m committed to doing this until we pass it and give the voters a chance to fix the Constitution,” Ebbin said.

It’s not totally partisan. Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, carried a failed resolution similar to Ebbin’s.

However, the matter is starting to feel more urgent for some people after some indications that Obergefell v. Hodges — the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide — could be undone.

Last summer the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that it only concerned abortion.

"To ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized," Alito wrote, "we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

But Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the due process clause in the 14th Amendment "at most guarantees process," and "does not secure any substantive rights."

Thomas asserted that in future cases the court "should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents," including cases that guaranteed married adults the right to obtain contraceptives, the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts, and Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that guaranteed the right to same-sex marriage.

This was around the time Rahaman and her partner got engaged.

“It was like a bit of a jolting moment,” Rahaman said of potentially losing the same rights that opposite-sex couples have.

She added: “It felt a little bit more imminent during that summer of ‘this can be a real thing that's happening.’”

Folks, here's what's at stake: the VA GOP is systematically scaling back civil rights in the Commonwealth.



Democrats are working to protect every single Virginian, while Republicans are working to reinstate draconian bans on same sex-marriage.https://t.co/Ta5B1ZtdzR — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) April 13, 2023

Virginia's political parties disagree on how or if same-sex marriages are under threat in Virginia.

Last week, the Democratic Party of Virginia Tweeted that Republicans are “working to reinstate draconian bans on same-sex marriage.”

The account for the Republican Party of Virginia fired back that it was “not under threat” and called the previous Tweet “a lie.”

A GOP-led subcommittee defeated Ebbin’s latest attempt to enshrine same-sex protections in Virginia’s constitution with no debate and on party-line votes.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Dels. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach and Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, voted to defeat the bill while Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, dissented.

(Committees and subcommittees are how the legislature filters through bills before some of them can come to full floor votes in both chambers.)

Moments before the vote, a representative of The Family Foundation — an advocacy group that opposes same-sex marriage — noted that the Supreme Court's actions on abortion could mean action on marriage is likely too.

“With the court’s precedent in Dobbs," the abortion ruling, "the court is clearly in a position to reverse its erroneous 2015 decision,” said Todd Gathje. “And if and when it does, Virginia’s constitution should continue to reflect the truth about marriage.”

The Family Foundation believes marriage is only between a man and a woman.

With no discussion from the subcommittee, it’s unclear exactly why it chose to vote down Ebbin’s bill.

A spokesperson for the House GOP Caucus did not respond to email inquiry by the time of this publication.

Meantime, nationwide protections for same-sex marriages still hinge on the Obergefell ruling.

University of Virginia law professor Rich Schragger said that given the Supreme Court's action on Roe, it’s not totally unlikely that the conservative wing of the court — “which has the votes” — revisits the Obergefell ruling.

He did note how the court could move slowly on it or even avoid it, given how the fallout of Roe may drive up Democratic engagement nationwide.

“It is a matter of judicial politics, not a matter of respect for precedent,” he said. ”The conservative justices are not particularly constrained by precedent.”

If the Supreme Court did overturn Obergefell, the legality of same-sex marriages would then revert to state law — in this case, the prohibition within Virginia’s constitution would take effect.

However, the “Respect For Marriage Act,” which president Joe Biden signed into law last December, would require states to recognize marriages performed in other states where it’s legal, along with marriages that took place when Obergefell was in effect.

Schragger noted that the Respect for Marriage Act is also subject to potential repeal in Congress, pending future federal elections.

Amid Virginia’s own contests this year — with all 140 seats in the House of Delegates and Senate up for election — Rahaman said “marriage equality is on the ballot.”

