The General Assembly is seeing the first wave of multiple expected retirements, as the longest-serving members of each chamber say they will not seek re-election in the fall.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who has served in the Senate since 1980 after a four-year stint in the House, confirmed on Thursday that when his term ends next January he will close out nearly five decades in the General Assembly.

"Everybody's got a 'use by' or 'sell by' date stamped somewhere on them," Saslaw said on the Senate floor. "For me, it's next January 10th at noon."

"By then, I will have been in the General Assembly 48 years, including 44 here in the Senate," Saslaw said.

All 140 House and Senate seats are up for election in November. The legislature is facing its biggest turnover in years, partly due to legislative maps the Supreme Court of Virginia imposed in December 2021.

After a new state redistricting commission deadlocked, the job of drawing new boundaries fell to the high court. Its experts devised new maps that lumped more than 60 legislators into districts with fellow lawmakers. In addition to conventional retirements after long service, some legislators are stepping down or moving to avoid primary fights with colleagues who now serve in the same district.

Saslaw said he is proud of what the Senate has accomplished during his tenure. Citing the state's high business rankings, he said "we've created an environment for people to succeed." He also said that while there is "a ways to go" he is glad that lawmakers "have improved the life of people and groups who have been marginalized over the years."

Saslaw, 83, a sometimes curmudgeonly senator, has led Virginia's Senate Democrats since 1998, alternately as minority leader and as majority leader. He has voted with fellow Democrats on many issues, such as abortion rights and Medicaid expansion, but he occasionally splits with some members of his party.

He is a longtime ally of Dominion Energy and is the Senate sponsor of its regulation bill in this year's session. In 2019 Saslaw warded off a tough primary challenge from Yasmine Taeb, a lawyer who pledged to get excess Dominion earnings back to customers. He prevailed by 436 votes.

Saslaw also opposed a 2021 measure meant to increase diversity at Virginia's elite governor's schools, including the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax, where Asian students made up 72% of the enrollment at the time.

As for other retirements: Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, announced this week that he will not run again. Plum has served in the House of Delegates for 44 years, including a continual stint since 1982.

In a letter to constituents, Plum wrote: "I entered politics and the House of Delegates to fulfill a lifelong dream that Virginia could do better than being a backward Southern state and could fulfill the dreams expressed by our Founding Fathers who were Virginians."

Other lawmakers who recently announced that they will not seek re-election include Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, a senator since 2008 and the 2017 GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, and Dels. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach.

Bourne's decision - and Del. Dawn Adams' decision to seek a state Senate seat - leave Del. Besty Carr as the Democratic nominee in a newly drawn Richmond House district.

Mullin, a key Democrat on criminal justice issues and a member of the House since 2016, said on Twitter Wednesday that he would not seek re-election because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

In a Facebook post Anderson, a delegate since 2022, endorsed fellow Del. Rob. Bloxom, R-Accomack, with whom he is now paired in a legislative district. Anderson said he will "wait for the next door in my political life to open."

Saslaw noted Thursday that he has been in the legislature so long that he once served with a lawmaker - House Speaker John Warren Cooke, D-Mathews - whose father served in the Civil War.

Saslaw is known for his acerbic quotes. For instance, he once weighed in on the "Tebow Bill," a measure to let home-schooled children play sports at public schools. In February 2013, Saslaw responded to a parent of a home-schooled student who asserted that his taxes help pay for public schools.

"You paid your taxes that also purchase an F-22 fighter," Saslaw said, "but that doesn't give you the right to fly it."

