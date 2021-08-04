SCC approves Dominion request to recover costs of emission-reduction program

The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Wednesday approved a request by Dominion Energy to recover costs of a new program designed to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.
Dominion made the request in November 2020, after Democrats in control of the Virginia General Assembly approved the state's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program, which Republicans previously had blocked.
Energy producers in states that participate in the program can trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past their cap.
According to Dominion's filings at the SCC, the impact on a typical residential customer bill effective Sept. 1 will be an additional $2.39 a month. But other unrelated adjustments have taken place this year and will continue to; the SCC projects the cumulative effect will result in an increase of $4.84 in a typical monthly residential Dominion customer bill starting Dec. 1.
The legislation allowing Virginia's participation in the program was paired with passage in 2020 of a clean energy law called the Clean Economy Act as part of a policy shift toward cleaner air and water. Those measures are projected to lead to steep increases in electric bills because utilities will recover costs from customers. And significant measures to reduce electric bill costs passed the state House in 2020 and this year but died in the Senate.
While concurring with the SCC opinion, Commissioner Judith Williams Jagdmann wrote that the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Program is expected to cost close to $3 billion through 2045 for Dominion's Virginia customers.
A group of state lawmakers wrote to the three SCC commissioners on July 21 asking for an assessment of how much proposals the lawmakers support would lower electric bills. The group is made of 17 Democrats and one Republican.
They wrote that transitioning to clean energy will "require costly investments. That's why we're committed to ensuring Dominion's energy projects are no more costly than they have to be to ensure reliable service."
The request could be part of an ongoing financial review of Dominion being undertaken by the SCC this year. A final hearing in the case, known as a "triennial review," is set for late October.
The Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board in 2019 voted for the state to enter the program, known by its acronym RGGI.
Republicans in the legislature, however, added a roadblock to the program in the budget and Gov. Ralph Northam declined to veto the Republican budget language, disappointing environmental groups that year.
In 2020, with Democrats in control of both chambers of the legislature, a bill allowing the program passed and was signed by the governor.
