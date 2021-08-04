SCC approves Dominion request to recover costs of emission-reduction program

The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Wednesday approved a request by Dominion Energy to recover costs of a new program designed to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

Dominion made the request in November 2020, after Democrats in control of the Virginia General Assembly approved the state's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program, which Republicans previously had blocked.

Energy producers in states that participate in the program can trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past their cap.

According to Dominion's filings at the SCC, the impact on a typical residential customer bill effective Sept. 1 will be an additional $2.39 a month. But other unrelated adjustments have taken place this year and will continue to; the SCC projects the cumulative effect will result in an increase of $4.84 in a typical monthly residential Dominion customer bill starting Dec. 1.