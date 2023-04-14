In a major step toward Virginia’s clean energy goals, the State Corporation Commission approved 23 new solar and battery projects for Dominion Energy, the electric monopoly serving most of the state.

When built and connected to the grid, the projects will generate more than 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power roughly 200,000 homes when the sun is shining and the solar panels are pumping out electricity at their peak capacity.

To pay for building them, Dominion will collect a surcharge: for a current 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $137-a-month bill, that rider will add 38 cents a month.

The battery projects are key to Dominion’s promises to boost its renewable energy holdings, since they can store electricity to be pumped out to the grid at night or when the wind isn’t powering Dominion’s wind turbines, such as the $9.8 billion wind farm it is building off the Virginia Beach coast. That project, when completed, will be able to power up to 660,000 homes.

Since there’s no charge for tapping the sun’s energy, unlike the natural gas or uranium Dominion buys for its traditional power plants, the solar and battery projects are expected to deliver more than $250 million in fuel savings for customers during their first 10 years of operation. Dominion passes on its fuel costs, dollar for dollar, directly to its customers.

“This is another big step forward in delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to our customers,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

“These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers,” he added.

The SCC’s approval includes nine solar projects and one energy storage project – totaling nearly 500 megawatts – that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

The projects also include the 20-megawatt Bridleton Solar project on a 255-acre site on Gill Dale Road in Henrico County and the 20-megawatt North Ridge Solar project on a 316-acre site on Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan County.

The biggest project, Courthouse Solar in Charlotte County, will generate 167 megawatts. A project in Pittsylvania County will generate 125 megawatts, and two in Richmond County on the Northern Neck will generate a total of 122 megawatts.

Two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar, a 20-megawatt facility in York County, and the 3-megawatt Ivy Landfill Solar, in Albemarle County – will be built on previously developed land. Ivy Landfill Solar will be the company's first solar project developed on a former landfill.

The SCC also approved power purchase agreements with 13 solar and energy storage projects totaling more than 300 megawatts that are owned by independent developers.

Dominion expects building its projects will generate thousands of jobs. The projects should generate more than $920 million in economic benefit across the state, the company said.

Its projects should be completed by 2025.

