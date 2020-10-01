SCC won't extend moratorium on utility disconnections; lawmakers split on plans for relief

The special session convened to address COVID-19 has dragged on into the fall, with no end in sight, as the fraught relationship between House and Senate leaders yields little in the way of coordination. Before an eventual adjournment, lawmakers are expected to resolve differences between overlapping legislation and the state’s spending plan.

State regulators have estimated that Virginians owed more than $184 million in past-due utility bills, including $137.4 million in electric bills, according to a preliminary survey that only took into account debt incurred before July 1 from a sampling of utilities.

That has almost certainly ballooned in the months since, and advocates say that the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 could prompt a disconnections crisis if lawmakers don’t offer relief.

“The SCC tried to be very clear when they extended the moratorium to Oct. 5 that they would not extend it again. They needed a policy decision,” said Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “There is relief to be had. People deserve it now, especially as we’re about to head into the colder months.”

Lawmakers in both chambers have agreed on the need for relief, including extending the moratorium through the state’s emergency declaration. But key differences have yet to yield a final plan.