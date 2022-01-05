Schapiro: 1/6 insurrection spotlights Va.'s political divide

A year ago Thursday, Democrat Elaine Luria was in Washington, D.C., where — as a two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives — she was readying to fulfill her constitutional duty to affirm the results of the November presidential election won, according to every verified and re-verified measure, by Joe Biden.

For most of the history of the republic, this exercise has been a mere formality.

Suddenly, it would turn deadly.

“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” Luria said on Twitter. “Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

A short time later, Luria — a former Navy officer who represents Virginia’s defense-rich southeastern corner, perhaps the most competitive congressional district in this Biden-carried, upper South state — tweeted, “I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”