Schapiro: 1/6 insurrection spotlights Va.'s political divide

A year ago Thursday, Democrat Elaine Luria was in Washington, D.C., where — as a two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives — she was readying to fulfill her constitutional duty to affirm the results of the November presidential election won, according to every verified and re-verified measure, by Joe Biden.
For most of the history of the republic, this exercise has been a mere formality.
Suddenly, it would turn deadly.
“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” Luria said on Twitter. “Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”
A short time later, Luria — a former Navy officer who represents Virginia’s defense-rich southeastern corner, perhaps the most competitive congressional district in this Biden-carried, upper South state — tweeted, “I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”
Luria — appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the bipartisan committee investigating the violent insurrection that forced the Virginian to flee the Cannon House Office Building — is now six months into an inquiry that has dramatically elevated her profile and, yet, could endanger her politically as she readies for re-election in a freshly redrawn 2nd District, the narrow partisan parameters of which reflect the state’s red-blue divide.
One year on, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump has become an opportunity, coincidental and intentional, for both parties to sharpen the distinctions that are keeping Virginia competitive and averse to lurching too far in either direction.
It is displays of edgy, if not extreme, partisan behavior that may remind many Virginians that, for the most part, they’re comfortable somewhere in the middle.
As Luria and the 1/6 committee continue their work — among their advisers is Denver Riggleman, a former Republican congressman from the Piedmont and a Trump devotee-turned-Trump doubter — one of the ex-president’s most enthusiastic supporters, state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, scheduled a high-dollar fundraiser in her suburban Richmond district for the same day as the assault’s anniversary.
Even Trump, reportedly at the urging of senior Republicans, managed a rare reversal on a similar stunt, calling off his much-anticipated Thursday news conference.
Chase, one of several Virginia legislators who traveled to Washington for the Trump rally that preceded the riot and was later censured by the state Senate, in part, for praising it as a patriotic act, enlisted as the headliner for her fete a Republican whose obeisance to Trump rivals hers: Bob Good.
Good denied Riggleman renomination in 2020, having mobilized arch-conservative activists against him for officiating at the same-sex wedding of a campaign volunteer, and later joined the three other Republicans in the Virginia delegation — Morgan Griffith, Rob Wittman and Ben Cline — in voting to overturn Biden’s victory.
For Good, Griffith, Wittman and Cline, these votes were anything but perilous. Voters in their largely rural districts — strongly Republican and, in some cases, more so after Virginia Supreme Court-supervised redistricting that was completed last month — would expect no less.
Still, Karen Hult, a political scientist at Virginia Tech, wonders whether these votes, particularly in the case of the comparatively moderate Wittman, spotlight a classic dilemma for a legislator: bowing to the whims of the electorate — “the loudest voice we’ve just heard,” she said — or resisting expedience to support a principle that may have enduring, but not immediately evident, value. In this case, the orderly, peaceful transfer of power.
Hult, who has also taught in California and Minnesota and whose specialties include campaign finance and gubernatorial transitions, says the aftershocks of 1/6 for Virginia politics include its accelerating nationalization, though she believes that is largely a consequence of continuing tension among the once-dominant, conservative countryside and now-dominant, moderate metropolitan areas — “and that space in between: the exurbs.”
That’s where, despite a Democratic trend in such areas as Loudoun County, outside Washington, D.C., Republican Glenn Youngkin showed surprising strength that — paired with a rural turnout that exceeded that for Trump — helped him to a slender victory for governor over Terry McAuliffe, who was running for the job he first won in 2013.
But it is territory as well that compelled Youngkin, once nominated, to tone down his expressed loyalty to Trump and doubts about the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. In the end, it was McAuliffe who seemed more the fringe candidate because of his constant and shrill claims that Youngkin was a Trump clone.
Regional friction could color, as well, Luria’s representation of the 1/6 investigation in the campaign ahead, presumably against another Navy veteran, state Sen. Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach. The newly formed, potentially more competitive 2nd District has been stripped of heavily Democratic Norfolk. It now includes some of the more Republican pockets of Chesapeake and Suffolk.
Does Luria retreat somewhat, to the dismay of Democrats, in defending the committee’s work to address, instead, rising voter distaste for Biden, inflation fears and pandemic fatigue — not to mention, her pork-delivering capacity as chairwoman of the sea power subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee?
Or does Luria double down on the investigation’s significance in explaining how a defeated president might have pulled off a coup d’etat, and what must be done to prevent it from happening again?
Republicans are betting that approach is as out of date as Luria’s tweets from last January.
