Schapiro: 1/6 star witness set example Youngkin could follow

Glenn Youngkin should be afraid of Cassidy Hutchinson - very afraid.

Both are newcomers to government. In breaking in at the highest levels, both brought to their work uniformed optimism untarnished by the realities of politics.

Youngkin, 55, is a Virginia governor who, nearly six months into his four-year term, delights in the opportunities that accompany his high office. Hutchinson, 26, is a Virginia-educated former aide in the Trump White House who, as her job there was coming to an end, grew disgusted with the man occupying the nation's highest office.

In testimony to the House 1/6 committee, whose members include Republican-targeted Elaine Luria, Hutchinson offered a precise, cold-eyed, minute-by-minute account of the madness loosened by Donald Trump in his desperate final effort to overturn the election and remain in power, even if it meant resorting to deadly violence.

Hutchinson's words were more than a response to a congressional subpoena; they were a repudiation of Trump, conveyed by a young person - a hopeful emblem of politics' promise - rather than the Republican elders who knew from the start Trump was wrong for their party but accommodated him to perpetuate their power.

This was a kid calling out the adults - a moment complemented by the testimony of other Republicans and the recognition that what unfolded at the Capitol was the most visible feature of a possible criminal conspiracy. Hutchinson showed bravery that Youngkin - to keep his aloft his presidential trial balloon - has the courage to suppress.

So rather than seize this moment to begin moving, if only the Virginia Republican Party, in a different direction, Youngkin is doubling down with more double-speak. He decries the chaos of that winter day but avoids what Hutchinson et. al have underscored through their testimony: That Trump was part of it, if not the biggest part.

"What happened Jan. 6 was awful," Youngkin said by email Friday. "It was a real blight on our democracy."

But then he pivoted to those presumably poll-tested talking points: Voters are more concerned about inflation, spiking gasoline and grocery prices, crime and their children's education. As for the investigation into the insurrection, Youngkin - because Republicans expect no less - again said, "The media cares a lot more about this than the people do."

Youngkin got where he is by romancing Trump; by claiming 45's agenda as his own but - in trying to create his own lane - poshing it up just enough to convince inflation-jittery, Biden-skeptical, COVID-19-exhausted swing voters that they could trust Youngkin with, among others, their wives and daughters if they absolutely, positively had to have an abortion.

But with federal abortion protections terminated by the U.S. Supreme Court, Youngkin is again speaking with a forked tongue. Publicly, he wants, at minimum, abortion prohibited in Virginia after 15 weeks. Privately, he hints that he would demand tougher restrictions if fellow Republicans regain total control of the legislature in 2023.

Could that mean a Texas-like six-week ban? How about making it a crime for women to cross state lines to have an abortion? Would Youngkin seek a total ban, modeled on Oklahoma's, because life - as he told the anti-abortion Family Foundation in yet another of his unannounced appearances - begins at conception?

Youngkin's rhetorical gymnastics - on an issue that might put out of reach for his party Luria's and two other Democrat-held suburban congressional seats - do not conceal a reality: He refuses to deal straight with Virginians, the majority of whom favored Roe v. Wade. We know Youngkin stands to the right on abortion but how far right depends on his audience.

Go back to Youngkin's first weeks as the Republican nominee in 2021: In that infamous secret video - Yes, it was entrapment by abortion-rights activists. And yes, it was a startling measure of his inexperience as a politician - Youngkin said that he had to avoid any talk of abortion.

To speak forthrightly about his opposition to it, he said, would doom him with independent voters most numerous in the suburbs: "I’m going to be really honest with you. The short answer is in this campaign, I can’t. When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House we can start going on offense."

Youngkin is governor, his party holds the House of Delegates and needs one seat to capture the Virginia Senate to dominate anew state government. So far, "offense" qualifies as a pledge, by press release, to seek a 15-week restriction and a promise, practically made in secret, to consider more rigid limits.

Youngkin's not nearly as mushy when talking about tax cuts - he won $4 billion worth in his opening General Assembly session - or using his appointments to education oversight boards to create a conservative counterweight to supposed woke-ism in the classroom and to keep pressure on colleges and universities to resist raising tuition.

Perhaps there is a gender component to Youngkin's equivocation; that if he can blur distinctions on abortion and somehow keep the focus on, say, economic insecurity, women, who generally break 2 to 1 in support of abortion rights, might be less inclined to turn against Republicans in even greater numbers. We have until November to find out.

Clarity - of narrative, of purpose, of principle - is not a problem for Hutchinson, a New Jersey native with a bachelor's in political science from Christopher Newport University in Newport News who, as a White House intern and, later, an assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, earned what has to qualify as a graduate degree in dysfunctional government.

She set an example for forthrightness that voters may demand Youngkin follow.