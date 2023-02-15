Budget standoffs at Virginia’s Capitol are standard operating procedure and have been for the past two decades. They are telling measures of our bright-line politics: suburbs vs. countryside, tax-raisers vs. tax-cutters, government-as-ally vs. government-as-adversary.

This time, the impasse could be a rerun of a historic first: In 2001, the legislature failed to act on the budget, leaving it to the governor, Republican Jim Gilmore, to do single-handedly — by way of cuts here, and increases there — as the Virginia Constitution requires: balance the state’s finances.

Fast forward to 2023: We are, procedurally, where we were in 2001. A full budget is in place, having been approved last year by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Because Virginia writes its budget two years at a time, the issue now — as it was 22 years ago — is revisions to the second half of an existing budget.

If the Republican House of Delegates and the Democratic Virginia Senate do not agree on tweaks to the current budget, worth a whopping $177 billion, there is still a spending plan in place, which ensures that the government will stay open. It is the revised spending guidelines that will not apply because they were not approved.

For Youngkin, that means no additional tax breaks. He wants another increase in the standard deduction Virginians take on their income taxes. The Republican also is seeking a reduction in individual and corporate tax rates. Local schools will not get that $201 million fix in state aid required because of a miscalculation by Youngkin’s bean counters.

For Democrats, gridlock means no bump-up in mental health spending. It is a program on which Youngkin and Democrats agree, though Democrats want to spend more. Ditto on additional pay raises for state employees to slow the bureaucratic brain-drain. Democrats could also forget about tax credits for low-income workers.

Without a budget, there is pain: actual pain, as in those school districts — many of them rural and Republican — that will have to make do with fewer dollars, and perceived pain, as in the invective hurled by Democrats and Republicans in the fall elections for House and Senate over who is to blame for budgetary inertia.

With legislators scheduled to close their 46-day session on Feb. 25 — and delegates and senators $1 billion apart on spending — the murmurings they could repeat the 2001 embarrassment may be nothing more than an effort to shame both sides into action.

That said, 2023’s parallels with 2001 are numerous and prophetic, spotlighting the business of budgeting and the business of politics. One cannot happen without the other. Both become more difficult when consensus is construed as weakness rather than evidence an imperfect system can work.

The budget fights then and now are about taxes: At a cost of $265 million, Gilmore wanted to accelerate the rollback of the local tax on personal cars and trucks. This was the program on which he won in a landslide in 1997. It was the first GOP sweep, setting up takeovers of the House and Senate, and, for the first time in over a century, total Republican dominance of state government.

Gilmore’s insistence on expanded car-tax relief unfolded — as Youngkin’s demand for further reductions in the income tax is unfolding — against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. With recession in bloom and revenues withering, Gilmore proposed paying for his tax cut with spending cuts.

Youngkin is warning of a recession, but confident revenue growth will be sufficient to finance his tax breaks. That is good enough for House Republicans, but not for Senate Democrats.

In a little-noticed language amendment, they want dibs next year on any unanticipated surplus funds for roads, education, housing, child care, dam repairs and pensions. Think of it as contingent budgeting — unusual for a state with a long history of fiscal discipline.

Should Virginia go budgetless, there is only so much Youngkin can do. He cannot cut or raise taxes. There are restrictions on how deeply a he can cut spending. The budget sets six conditions under which a governor can freely shuffle dollars. Among them: emergencies and to maintain services at levels set by law.

This year’s gridlock structurally mimics that of 2001: It is the governor and House against the Senate.

Though back then it was Republican-on-Republican and this time it is Republican-on-Democrat, the House alignment with the governor speaks to the here-and-now mentality of a chamber whose members face election every two years.

Senators, elected to four-year terms from larger districts, tend to take a longer view of policy. That reflex may be stronger in 2023 because many Senate budget negotiators are tops in seniority and anticipating retirement — voluntary or involuntary. This may have them more willing to go to the mat on matters of principle.

Such was the case in 2001. Among its effects: Gilmore unleashed a political campaign against his fellow Republicans in the Senate, accusing them of breaking faith with Virginians and arguing that the senators were raising taxes by refusing to cut them.

It is not difficult to imagine Youngkin, knowing a divided or Democrat-controlled legislature elected in November could doom him in the second half of his non-renewable term, would be similarly sulky, if not more so given that his targets would be Democrats. In warring on his party, Gilmore gave voters an excuse to give Republicans the boot. They installed as governor Democrat Mark Warner, a tel-com multimillionaire whose personal fortune supposedly qualified him to manage Virginia’s finances.

Even Warner would admit his private-sector experience did not fully prepare him for his public-sector job. He tried to make up for it by hiring people who knew their way around Richmond.

And Youngkin, who amassed millions in high finance, is clearly still learning his new job.

The General Assembly’s eyes and ears on the bureaucracy, the Auditor of Public Accounts, seems to be saying as much. In a just-out snapshot of the finance secretariat, which oversees state spending — and where Youngkin cleaned house in 2022 — the auditor says the administration needs to strengthen info-tech systems, payroll management and pension documentation.

First things first: pass a budget.