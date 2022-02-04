Schapiro: 21 days on, Youngkin's Day 1 is a nightmare for some

To paraphrase a legislator of yore, Al Smith: We're as close as a phone.

Or email. Or text.

Twenty-one days into Day 1, the Youngkin program is keeping some up at night with excitement. It's causing nightmares for others.

For higher education, there's a bit of both. It's shaking loose largely forgotten and intriguing background that members of the new regime may not have thought about or didn't know.

And it could apply to Attorney General Jason Miyares' opinion that public colleges and universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccinations because the coronavirus is not among the diseases for which students, under state law, must be immunized.

Higher education's retreat on compulsory jabs, while a bow to Youngkin and Miyares, may have been driven by timing. Kids had returned for spring classes. Nearly all of them were vaccinated. The schools could be betting vaccines are moot by the fall semester, the pandemic having eased.

The opinion - it carries the weight of law unless upended by a court or the General Assembly - reverses one issued in April 2021 by Mark Herring, the two-term Democrat whom Miyares narrowly defeated.