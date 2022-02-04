Schapiro: 21 days on, Youngkin's Day 1 is a nightmare for some

Welcome to the Youngkin Tip Jar.
It's not about money. It could be, depending how many millions the new Republican governor's initiatives save - or waste.
It's about change.
That's what a tiny majority of voters demanded in electing Glenn Youngkin. He's delivering with firings and hirings; revised spending, though he's not saying where he'd find the requisite cash; a decree - blocked Friday by an Arlington judge as overreach - to give parents an opt-out from local mask mandates in public schools, and a snitch line targeting educators, many of them Democrats, for race-teaching.
One would think urging Virginians to rat on Virginians would have a chilling effect. To the contrary, Youngkin - in remaking Virginia, critics say, as a surveillance state - is emboldening people to speak out. Some prefer, for purposes of job security, to whisper.
Across the bureaucracy that will implement Youngkin's agenda are government veterans who know when a governor is making rookie mistakes. Ditto lobbyists, legislative staff members, political operatives, and government contractors.
They've shared tips, under Republicans and Democrats. This is an invitation to do so again. Some already are.
To paraphrase a legislator of yore, Al Smith: We're as close as a phone.
Or email. Or text.
Twenty-one days into Day 1, the Youngkin program is keeping some up at night with excitement. It's causing nightmares for others.
For higher education, there's a bit of both. It's shaking loose largely forgotten and intriguing background that members of the new regime may not have thought about or didn't know.
And it could apply to Attorney General Jason Miyares' opinion that public colleges and universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccinations because the coronavirus is not among the diseases for which students, under state law, must be immunized.
Higher education's retreat on compulsory jabs, while a bow to Youngkin and Miyares, may have been driven by timing. Kids had returned for spring classes. Nearly all of them were vaccinated. The schools could be betting vaccines are moot by the fall semester, the pandemic having eased.
The opinion - it carries the weight of law unless upended by a court or the General Assembly - reverses one issued in April 2021 by Mark Herring, the two-term Democrat whom Miyares narrowly defeated.
This is not the first time an attorney general has undone the findings of another. What Miyares may not have anticipated is that such an about-face might not go unchallenged. That could create pressure for subtle or substantive changes in the policy that his opinion is intended to uphold.
Flash back to January 2010: Gov. Bob McDonnell has just taken office, affirming in his first executive order - and preserving a 52-year tradition broken by Youngkin - a commitment to equal opportunity. The order did not acknowledge LGBTQ rights, though McDonnell - movement conservative credentials, notwithstanding - had been publicly welcoming of gay people.
Colleges and universities, through their boards of visitors, began doing what McDonnell had not: endorsing protections for LGBTQ students and staff.
Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, whose social conservatism makes McDonnell's seem saccharin, fired off an opinion to the schools that they had no legal authority to include sexual orientation, gender expression or gender identity in their non-discrimination policies.
Though the law has since been changed, under Democratic control, to include such categories, at the time, Cuccinelli's opinion created a firestorm, telegraphing to the nation that Virginia was not for lovers.
Jerry Baliles, a former attorney general and governor then heading a program at the University of Virginia, was troubled by Cuccinelli's findings, issuing a statement in which he said the opinion was flawed. Baliles said it considered colleges and universities were akin to localities, which then did not have the authority to expand their nondiscrimination rules.
Rather, Baliles said, higher education operated under charters that, through law, gave the campuses broad powers to adopt policies for managing their affairs.
The Baliles statement apparently got McDonnell's attention. It provided cover for him to issue what was called an executive directive that, if only to minimize the state's embarrassment, acknowledged equal civil and legal rights for LGBTQ Virginians under the U.S. Constitution.
Between the Miyares opinion and the Youngkin executive order that would give parents an opt out, making masks in public schools optional - and was voided at week's end in Arlington County Circuit Court - higher education, accustomed under Democrats to going its own way, quickly came to heel, not wanting to cross the new crowd in Richmond.
The colleges and universities - perhaps because there's $150 million in new money in it - embraced the governor's call for more privately run, publicly financed schools, an idea resisted by Democrats as a drain on funding for the existing educational system.
That the colleges and universities make nice with Youngkin might spur him to do the same in making appointments to their governing bodies. Over the past 28 years, mostly under Republican governors, boards of visitors have occasionally become free-fire zones for partisan squabbles over funding, course offerings and leadership.
And it takes only one appointment to plunge a board into prolonged chaos.
Paul Jost, a Jim Gilmore appointee to the William and Mary board, was an unsparing critic of the president, Tim Sullivan. During McDonnell's term, Helen Dragas and Mark Kington - both on the UVA board - hatched the failed plot to oust the school's first woman president, Terry Sullivan.
Kington and Dragas are no longer trustees, but as two of Youngkin's top donors, they might be reappointed by the governor, freeing them to press anew an agenda resisted a decade ago as subordinating the university's tradition of liberal arts to professional programs favored by uber wealthy donors.
These are decisions for Youngkin that conjure an image from "Animal House:" When Pinto, wrestling with his conscience over how far to go with his young date, alternately listens to an imaginary angel perched on one shoulder; a devil, on the other. But this is not a ribald, coming-of-age college comedy.
It's more a reality show, with Youngkin as "The Apprentice."
