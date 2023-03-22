Jack Schewel says his family’s Passover Seder is like those of others. The conversation — when not focused on the holiday’s significance as a celebration of the Jewish people’s freedom from slavery in ancient Egypt — includes politics. “There’s always some of that,” says Schewel, a furniture retailer and cousin of a late longtime state senator.

And politics, no doubt, is shaping an issue in which Schewel, whose family settled in Lynchburg in 1897 when his great-grandfather, a rabbi, arrived from Russia, has a keen interest: The removal from public places of Confederate monuments, icons and symbols; in particular, one at Arlington National Cemetery that may be a bit more complex than others.

Erected in 1914 —49 years after the Civil War ended — the Confederate Memorial was represented at the time by politicians, Northern and Southern, as a symbol of reconciliation. Nearly 110 years later, the memorial is among those targeted by a federal panel for dismantling as an inappropriate, indefensible emblem of white supremacy.

Schewel is part of a small group — it includes descendants of Confederate soldiers — trying to save the memorial for reasons aesthetic, historic and religious. The 32-foot monument, with its likenesses of an enslaved Black man and woman in obeisant poses, is the creation a world-famous, Richmond-born Confederate veteran from a slave-holding family who was Jewish.

This is not intended as a defense of Confederate iconography, or even an important reminder of how history was deliberately corrupted by the South as part of a larger effort to, in effect, re-enslave Black people. Rather, it is to point out the many-layered complexity of this issue and the accelerating impatience with the nuances that define history.

For Jews, Passover, which spans eight days that begin at sunset on April 5, is about liberation, the promise of freedom and the duty it demands. These are themes rooted in the destruction of Black bondage through overpowering federal political and military might wielded even by those who were uncertain about how to remedy slavery. Among them: President Abraham Lincoln.

The artist who fashioned the Confederate Memorial, Moses J. Ezekiel — that he shared a name with the figure who led the enslaved Israelites from Egypt perhaps also speaks, if only coincidentally, to the knotty subtleties of the monuments debate — said in his memoir that he opposed slavery; that he fought, not for its preservation, but against federal subjugation of his home, Virginia.

This is the musty states-rights argument of the Southern, “Lost Cause” revisionists who advocated for those statues, most notably Douglas Southall Freeman, the editor of the Richmond News-Leader, the long-shuttered afternoon sibling of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Freeman and others would say that the Civil War was not about perpetuating slavery, and that it could be a benevolent institution. Instead, the ruthless, four-year war in which 620,000 died was a principled disagreement between men of honor over the role of government and the delineation of state and federal authority.

What is intriguing about Ezekiel, who grew up near Richmond’s slave market a short distance from the state Capitol, as well as the bigoted symbols he incorporated in the Arlington monument’s design, is that he was of a people defined from biblical times forward by slavery — literal and figurative — and yet he accepted it in his own times for Black people as an enduring reality of Southern life.

And that may have something to do with another measure of the Jewish experience: Being different but somehow fitting in.

“They were totally assimilated,” Rabbi Eric Wisnia, a self-described Civil War buff allied with Schewel in attempting to preserve the Ezekiel statue, said of mid-19th century Southern Jews. “They were well accepted ... into society. And they totally accepted the idea that Black people were not equal.”

Connor Williams, a doctoral candidate in history at Yale University and an adviser to the federal commission created by Congress to recommend renaming and removing Defense Department property that commemorates the Confederacy, acknowledges the concerns of monument preservationists.

Personalities and policies fashioned in another era and in a different culture are, indeed, being judged by contemporary standards. But the principal issue, said Williams, is whether preserving iconography synonymous with outdated, objectionable ideas is an appropriate use of parks, cemeteries and other public places.

He notes, too, that the North is wrestling with similar issues. For example, investment, insurance and transportation giants made millions of dollars through slavery by insuring enslaved individuals as property, accepting them as collateral for loans and renting them as laborers. Some have only recently acknowledged their ties to slavery.

As for Ezekiel — who fought at the Battle of New Market as the first Jewish cadet at the Virginia Military Institute, was knighted by European royalty and spent most of career in Italy — he would be united with his monument only in death. He died in Rome in 1917 and, because of World War I, his body was not returned to the United States until 1921.

Ezekiel would be buried near the base of the statue, which 22 of his descendants want removed as it is the centerpiece of an area at Arlington National Cemetery reserved for the Confederate dead. Some had been prisoners in nearby Washington, or had died in Union hospitals. Over the years, their number would exceed 400.

And while the monument is apparently doomed — a lawsuit in D.C. federal court supported by Schewel and others seeks to prevent its dismantling — Ezekiel’s grave, as some feared, will not be disturbed. His headstone, weathered by time and history, reads, “Moses J. Ezekiel, Sergeant of Company C, Battalion of Cadets of the Virginia Military Institute.”

