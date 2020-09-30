Schapiro: A distraction Virginia Democrats don't need

There were Virginia-specific moments in that "Gong Show" of a presidential debate Tuesday night tied to the seemingly endless legislative session that could become a perilous distraction for Democrats in three Trump-carried congressional districts.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, whom fresh polling shows leading in Virginia, said deadly, white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in 2017 was the tipping point in his decision to seek the Democratic nomination. He referred to a nighttime march at the University of Virginia by torch-carrying bigots shouting anti-Semitic slogans.
President Donald Trump, whose unpopularity here cost Republicans their majorities in the General Assembly and the U.S. House delegation, refused — as he initially did after Charlottesville — to disavow white hate groups, some of which have been linked to street violence that is fueling demands to rein in police.
This has become the primary business of a special session of the General Assembly originally called to balance the COVID-19-wracked state budget and the length of which could approach that of so-called long sessions held in even-numbered years and running 60 days. Lawmakers have been at it since Aug. 18.
Though in general agreement over police reform, Democrats in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate are divided over details: Whether citizen oversight of local police should be mandatory; how officers handle incidents that have more to do with mental-health crises than crime; banning choke holds; and ways to get rid of bad cops.
Democrats are of one mind on prohibiting no-knock searches and restricting police from pulling over motorists for minor offenses. Bills under which assaulting an officer no longer would be felony and stripping police of protections against lawsuits alleging abuse have foundered but could be jump-started at the annual session in January.
That an intraparty debate over police reform rages concurrent with hard-fought congressional contests in the Richmond area, South Hampton Roads and Charlottesville and environs is a headache Democrats in those red districts — Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria and Cameron Webb, respectively — don't need.
Voters in all three districts have seen up-close racially charged unrest marked by death and injuries: Battles between police and protesters in Richmond, mayhem that accompanied the toppling of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth and that August weekend three years ago in Charlottesville, where a counterprotester was killed.
Support Local Journalism
A poll this week by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows, not surprisingly, more Democrats than independents and Republicans favor police reforms. But those are macro, statewide findings and should not be confused with sentiment at the micro level.
In swing districts, such as Spanberger's and Luria's, where suburban voters are expected to decide the outcome, divisions over law enforcement might not be as favorable to Democrats. Ditto in Webb's race in a heavily rural district that became more Republican when last redrawn in 2011.
Jeff Gregson, a Republican strategist-turned-lobbyist who lives in Culpeper County, in Spanberger's 7th District, wonders about a silent-majority effect in its anchor in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, outside Richmond, as well as in Virginia Beach, in Luria's 2nd District: That suburbs, blue trends, notwithstanding, are innately red on public safety.
Gregson said the Democrat-vs.-Democrat fight over police reform might be interpreted as overreach by the party and while that might not be immediately evident against the backdrop of a national campaign could come into sharper focus during the 2021 elections for governor and the House of Delegates.
"Nothing going on in the General Assembly, nothing going on in Richmond, nothing being reported by the Richmond media can overpower the images seen on Fox and social media," said Steve Haner, a former politics reporter who's been a GOP operative and lobbyist and now contributes to a conservative blog. "That's driving what's going on now."
Abbi Easter, 7th District Democratic chair, says that the presidential election is foremost in the minds of voters. And for Spanberger, that means improving her performance in Chesterfield and Henrico, once reliably Republican localities that swung her race with GOP incumbent Dave Brat in 2018.
But Democratic enthusiasm, Easter said, is high district-wide. One measure: 3,500 plastic yard signs have already been erected across the 7th and 5,000 more are being distributed. The leaders of Democratic committees at opposite ends of the district - in Republican Culpeper and Nottoway counties - drove to Chesterfield to collect the new signs the morning after they arrived from Biden headquarters, she said.
The candidates give every indication they're aware of elevated voter sensitivities over public safety and its local dimension, magnified by the legislative tussle underway since mid-August. Spanberger and Republican Nick Freitas, a delegate from Culpeper, spotlight in their television ads their background in law enforcement, intelligence and the military.
And Freitas, presumably aiming to reach those decisive moderate voters in the Richmond area, is even running ads on an unlikely platform for a Republican: Democrat-friendly MSNBC.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Listen to his podcast, Capitol Chat, on Richmond.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 8:45 a.m. Friday on VPM News, 88.9 FM.