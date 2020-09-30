Schapiro: A distraction Virginia Democrats don't need

Jeff Gregson, a Republican strategist-turned-lobbyist who lives in Culpeper County, in Spanberger's 7th District, wonders about a silent-majority effect in its anchor in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, outside Richmond, as well as in Virginia Beach, in Luria's 2nd District: That suburbs, blue trends, notwithstanding, are innately red on public safety.

Gregson said the Democrat-vs.-Democrat fight over police reform might be interpreted as overreach by the party and while that might not be immediately evident against the backdrop of a national campaign could come into sharper focus during the 2021 elections for governor and the House of Delegates.

"Nothing going on in the General Assembly, nothing going on in Richmond, nothing being reported by the Richmond media can overpower the images seen on Fox and social media," said Steve Haner, a former politics reporter who's been a GOP operative and lobbyist and now contributes to a conservative blog. "That's driving what's going on now."

Abbi Easter, 7th District Democratic chair, says that the presidential election is foremost in the minds of voters. And for Spanberger, that means improving her performance in Chesterfield and Henrico, once reliably Republican localities that swung her race with GOP incumbent Dave Brat in 2018.