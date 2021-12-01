Schapiro: A former governor's lesson on tax cuts for an incoming governor

When it comes to Russian aggression, Jim Gilmore sounds far more hawkish than the president who appointed him to an ambassadorship in Vienna responsible for keeping an eye on Moscow: Donald Trump.
The United States' representative from 2019 to 2021 to the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Gilmore worries Europe could plunge into a war, hastened by Vladimir Putin's designs on Ukraine and the perception, because of America's calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, that Joe Biden is weak.
"This is a monster right there to their east," Gilmore, 72, said on Tuesday of Europe and its menacing neighbor, Russia. "The U.S. is the key to the preservation of western democracy and human rights worldwide."
Gilmore, resettling in the Richmond suburbs whence sprang a political career that lifted him to the Virginia governorship in 1997, is similarly hawkish on tax cuts. He defeated Don Beyer, later an Obama ambassador to Switzerland, in a landslide, promising to do away with the dreaded, locally imposed car tax.
But a funny thing happened on the way to repeal: the levy on personal cars, trucks and motorcycles was never really eliminated and, nearly three decades later, is not only still collected by cities and counties but in some jurisdictions has increased.
Plus, the state spends nearly $1 billion a year reimbursing localities for reductions in their car tax, but that has not stopped some from raising the levy because Virginia's supposed beneficence fails to keep pace with what a tax - driven, pun intended, by rising motor vehicle values - can generate.
There is a lesson in all this for Gilmore's fellow Republican, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, whose package of proposed tax give-backs includes junking the 2.5% sales tax on groceries, slashed from 4.5% under legislation Gilmore signed into law in 1999, when the GOP completed its first takeover of state government in more than a century.
Of cutting taxes in Virginia, Gilmore said, "It's mechanically hard to do."
Were he do it all over again, he said, he would have fully eliminated the car tax during his four-year term and put in place a higher sales tax or designated part of the state income tax to local government, guaranteeing it a revenue source over which it had - as it does with the car tax and the grocery levy - complete control.
"The mistake that I made on the car tax was to phase it out over five years," Gilmore said. "I left a budget that would have gotten rid of the car tax in the fifth year. But Mark Warner" - Gilmore's Democratic successor, who would later raise taxes $1.4 billion and freeze repeal at about 70% - "tossed it in the trash."
Gilmore continued, "Sharing with the localities a sales tax or the income tax would've been a good idea. It would have been elimination of the sales tax followed by tax reform. That would have been the goal of a second Gilmore administration. But there wasn't going to be one."
Beyond the practical obstacles, there were political hurdles for Gilmore's car-tax plan. As Youngkin will, Gilmore faced a divided legislature. But a high double-digit victory brought doubting Democrats to heel. Youngkin's majority was less than 2% and partisan polarization means there are fewer swing districts than in Gilmore's day.
Gilmore recalled that the grocery tax reduction, which followed by a year the car-tax gambit, was carried out surgically to protect three politically sensitive revenue streams: 1% for the state and largely returned to localities as school aid; 1% for cities and counties, both of which tagged it for education, and a half-percent for transportation.
Thus, for localities, the Youngkin proposal could hit not once but twice, denying them dollars generated within their boundaries as well as those they get from Richmond. Even Republican legislators, including those in the House, where the GOP last month restored its majority, fret over this threat to local budgets.
Youngkin affirmed his commitment to grocery-tax repeal during his victory tour, though he has yet to offer a plan for making localities whole. On Wednesday, his spokesman, Devin O'Malley, would not say what steps Youngkin might consider. O'Malley, did, however, cite Youngkin's assurance to cities and counties.
"There's plenty of money in the system, and we'll make sure that the localities aren't going to come up short," Youngkin told Lynchburg television station WSET Nov. 21. Citing the state's record surplus - a consequence of the bounce-back from COVID-19 - Youngkin said that "means we've been overtaxing people."
Gilmore was among four former governors - including two other Republicans, George Allen and Bob McDonnell, and occasional Democrat Doug Wilder - who met privately with Youngkin ahead of Thanksgiving to discuss the former private equity wizard's transition from high finance to the highest office in the state.
Over a dinner of pizza, lasagna and salad that started with a prayer - and was attended as well by Youngkin's guy Friday, Jeff Goettman, a former money man and Trump Treasury Department adviser - the governor elect did "more listening than talking," said Gilmore, declining to elaborate on the substance of their conversations.
But Gilmore did volunteer that he was initially skeptical about Youngkin's candidacy; that he thought Youngkin was unlikely to win given Virginia's strengthening Democratic reflex. That was blunted, however, by Youngkin's mastery of the racially and culturally charged education issue.
"This is a state that wants to vote Democrat," Gilmore said. "The burden is on the Republican Party to be the change agent."
