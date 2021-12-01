Schapiro: A former governor's lesson on tax cuts for an incoming governor

There is a lesson in all this for Gilmore's fellow Republican, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, whose package of proposed tax give-backs includes junking the 2.5% sales tax on groceries, slashed from 4.5% under legislation Gilmore signed into law in 1999, when the GOP completed its first takeover of state government in more than a century.

Of cutting taxes in Virginia, Gilmore said, "It's mechanically hard to do."

Were he do it all over again, he said, he would have fully eliminated the car tax during his four-year term and put in place a higher sales tax or designated part of the state income tax to local government, guaranteeing it a revenue source over which it had - as it does with the car tax and the grocery levy - complete control.

"The mistake that I made on the car tax was to phase it out over five years," Gilmore said. "I left a budget that would have gotten rid of the car tax in the fifth year. But Mark Warner" - Gilmore's Democratic successor, who would later raise taxes $1.4 billion and freeze repeal at about 70% - "tossed it in the trash."

Gilmore continued, "Sharing with the localities a sales tax or the income tax would've been a good idea. It would have been elimination of the sales tax followed by tax reform. That would have been the goal of a second Gilmore administration. But there wasn't going to be one."