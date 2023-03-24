In June 2021, vowing to purge wokeness from the classroom, candidate Glenn Youngkin told cheering supporters he would install a new schools chief.

"I hope the school superintendent is still there when I take office, so I can escort him to the door," said Youngkin, sans vest in a presumed bow to weather heating up quicker than the Virginia campaign.

In March 2023, his anti-PC crusade defined by multiple embarrassments, the school superintendent that Gov. Glenn Youngkin escorted to the door was the one he appointed 14 months earlier.

Jillian Balow was paid to go away, receiving a golden parachute from the Youngkin administration worth nearly $300,000. The package - first reported by Anna Bryson, education reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch - included $266,213 in settlement payments equivalent to a year's salary. The rest was for Balow's health insurance and unused vacation.

As separation pay goes - that is, what Virginia ordinarily would give someone after barely a year on the job - this is the mother lode. If email, texts, social media posts and telephone calls are any measure, this payout - or is a payoff? - is a source of concern, confusion and consternation among politicians, bureaucrats and ordinary Virginians.

The reasons for the administration's generosity toward Balow are constitutional, statutory and political, with the first two shaping - and complicating - the third.

Under one section of the Constitution of Virginia, the governor is empowered to appoint - subject to confirmation by the legislature - Cabinet secretaries, agency heads and members of part-time boards and commissions. He also has the authority to fire these appointees or demand their resignations.

And not just because they may have embarrassed the governor by saying or doing something impolitic, unethical or, perhaps, illegal - what's known as "cause." He might want to shuffle his staff because of a voluntary departure or policy initiative. Appointees would have to go along - or get out - because they serve at-will, that is, at the governor's pleasure.

Another section of the constitution says the governor appoints someone to supervise K-12 education. This is the superintendent of public instruction, the post for which Balow was selected by Youngkin and whose perceived and actual missteps on testing, history standards and funding is forcing a retreat in his war on wokeness.

The constitution also specifies that the superintendent - unlike other appointees - serves a fixed term concurrent with that of the governor: four years. Drafters of the current constitution, enacted in 1971, included a term for the superintendent to shield the office from politics. The term is also specified in statutory law; that is, the Code of Virginia.

The idea: prevent Virginia from reprising an education catastrophe such as massive resistance in the late 1950s, when the state closed public schools in defiance of a federal court edict that they desegregate. Many so-called divisive issues tied to desegregation are among those Balow - on Youngkin's orders - proposed erasing from the history curriculum.

In L'Affaire Balow, these two sections of the constitution collided. It was a matter that busied the governor's office, Attorney General Jason Miyares and a Richmond law firm, Christian & Barton, that the state occasionally retains on employment issues. None of them had anything to say on the record.

Though he may have desperately wanted to, given the headaches synonymous with Balow, Youngkin - sweeping appointive powers, notwithstanding - seemingly concluded he could not fire her for cause without risking a very public, potentially lengthy legal battle that could ultimately set limits on gubernatorial authority and expose him to uncomfortable questions about how he does his job. Or doesn't.

It is not clear that Balow was prepared to confront Youngkin in court over the constitutionally defined framework of the superintendency and the accompanying emoluments, most notably the quarter-million-dollar-a-year salary she was guaranteed for carrying out the office's responsibilities.

So, instead of a fight - in which appointive power is tested and Youngkin would have to explain the reason for a dismissal - the administration opted for a corporate solution: a buyout of Balow. Youngkin, no doubt, was behind a few of these during his years in high finance.

And Youngkin may have benefited from one when he jumped or, if you believe the financial press, was shoved from the leadership of the Carlyle Group, the private equity giant.

The settlement with Balow checks many boxes. Constitutional bounds appear to have been respected. Who could argue otherwise, given that Balow resigned - an apparently voluntary action? Cash payments over 24 months would be evidence her property interests - that is, her salary and benefits - are preserved.

Though it should be noted that had Balow completed her term, leaving Richmond at the same time as Youngkin, she would have qualified for far less separation pay. The Workforce Transition Act, a program in response to pricey employee buyouts during Republican George Allen's governorship, from 1994 to 1996, restricts separation pay to a maximum of 36 weeks.

The Code of Virginia also governs Balow's golden handshake; in particular, public discussion of its terms and who's responsible for approving them.

The settlement says no one - that is, Balow and presumably Youngkin - is supposed to talk about it publicly. The law says, however, that confidentiality - in this instance: a gag order - can only be imposed by a court. Also settlements exceeding $250,000 require the approval by the governor. This agreement, just under $299,000, is, instead, signed by Youngkin's designee, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Cole James.

Balow's brief, tumultuous tenure as a transplant from Wyoming, a red state and front line in the culture wars, says plenty about Youngkin's determination - fueled by his presumed national ambitions - to remake Virginia by restoring some of its old ways, most notably, if only in the classroom, a wariness of minorities. Be they of color, foreign-born, gay or trans.

That Youngkin is reaching to Tennessee, another Republican fever swamp, for Balow's successor, Lisa Coons, suggests that the governor has no intention of changing course, even after paying financially and politically for having to escort his superintendent to the door.