Schapiro: A governor shaped events but was largely shaped by them

With his party in complete control of Virginia government for the first time in nearly three decades, a path was clear for Northam to win progressive policies on voter access, abortion rights, gun control, labor rights, energy, the environment, and police reform.

He won the elimination of the death penalty, legalization of marijuana, local authority to remove Confederate monuments, and a freer hand in managing the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Some of these initiatives, with their racial and cultural overtones, were viewed by voters as overreach and as Northam’s inability — if only for recompense for the blackface moment — to say no to his party’s dominant liberals.

Both contributed this past November to the restoration after two years of a Republican majority in the House of Delegates and the election of Glenn Youngkin as the first GOP governor since 2014. GOP legislators and Youngkin are spoiling to reverse the Northam legacy, but could be thwarted by the single vote with which Democrats still control the Senate.