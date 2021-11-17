Schapiro: A governor's tough love for his besieged alma mater

In his closed-to-the-press remarks at the institute, Northam said that during his four years there, he did not question the system and symbols that made VMI, VMI - never mind they were anachronistic, glorifying an armed revolt against the nation by Virginia and other Southern states to preserve Black slavery.

"If I could go back and talk to 17-year-old Rat Northam," he said, invoking VMI shorthand for new students, "I would tell him, 'Ralph - you have a lot to learn about the world.' And one of the most important lessons I've learned is that the world is filled with people who are different from me. People who think differently from me. Who experience things differently from me."

Referring to the since-pulled down likeness of Stonewall Jackson, the Rebel general, which cadets were required to salute and other practices now acknowledged as offensive to Black students, to whom VMI was opened in 1968, the last public college to do so, Northam continued, "I've come to understand what a large and diverse world we live in - and how much the world looks to our country for honest leadership."