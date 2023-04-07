It's easy to think of a Virginia governor's top aide — the chief of staff — as the cat's paw. With a quick flick, bureaucrats swing into action, desirables are brought into the government, undesirables are banished from it, favors are dispensed to friends and pain is inflicted on enemies.

The chief of staff's job is more complicated. It demands keeping the lights on in state government. And managing whatever disrupts the best-laid plans. In others words: events. There is, too, the minute-by-minute challenge of satisfying a constituency of one. That is, the governor.

Bill Leighty knows of this, not only as a someone who spent four decades in Virginia government, but as chief of staff to two governors, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The former, a high-maintenance, hard-charging occasional hot head, often chewed him out. The, latter, deeply religious and reflective yet capable of ruthlessness, ultimately forced him out.

Still, Warner and Kaine, now U.S. senators who were back-to-back governors from 2002 to 2010, collaborated on the forward of Leighty's soon-to-be-published memoir, "Capitol Secrets: An Insider’s View of a Life of Public Leadership." They cite his "quirky style, quick wit, institutional memory, and — of course — his passion for the people of Virginia."

Leighty's book is two-thirds reminiscence, one-third instructional. He tells lots of stories and drops plenty of names — some will mean little or nothing to many of the newbies, Democrat and Republican, now numerous in Richmond. But Leighty also ponders the lessons he learned — some the hard way.

Leighty's book might be viewed by old-school types as indiscreet. Chiefs of staff, historically, are barely seen and heard only by those to whom they are specifically speaking.

Carter Lowance, chief of staff to six governors during the segregationist era and its difficult early aftermath, was the definition of taciturn. Jay Shropshire, labeled Gov. Doug Wilder's "secretary of revenge," quietly planted news stories intended to help the boss and, after their falling out, stories that hurt him.

David McCloud emerged from the state personnel office to become chief of staff to Gov. Chuck Robb and, for two years, Robb's successor and fellow Democrat, Jerry Baliles, a personal favorite of Leighty for whom, he said, he would "drink Kool-Aid." Reflecting Robb's chain-of-command Marine Corps background, McCloud operated as a deputy governor whose duties — and this is typical practice — were laid out in an executive order signed by the actual governor.

Chiefs of staff have been lightning rods for controversy. In early 1981, Larry Murphy — a gun-toting senior executive assistant who was, in effect, Republican John Dalton's chief of staff, shot himself to death after shooting his fiancee three times and pistol-whipping her father.

Leighty — a bird-watching enthusiast who, beginning in 1978 as an staffer in the State Department of Taxation, worked under Republican and Democratic governors — was on-station for most of the defining events of the Warner and Kaine administrations.

For Warner, facing an obdurate Republican legislature, there was the rocky launch of his term, punctuated by a mass shooting at the Appalachian School of Law in far Southwest Virginia, the murderous terror of the Capital Beltway sniper and an actual earthquake — with political aftershocks.

But there was also that moment — actually, it went on for five months — when Warner would be vaulted into presidential orbit, outmaneuvering the General Assembly's conservative Republican grandees to win a promise-breaking $1.4 billion tax increase for schools, cops and the social safety net.

The Kaine years were not without political turmoil, including a clunky road-financing scheme thrown out by the Virginia Supreme Court as taxation without representation and a hard-fought legislative election that tipped the Virginia Senate to Democratic control, creating new momentum for Kaine on the downhill side of his four-year term.

Kaine's term would be largely remembered, however, for crisis and celebration, both of which occurred almost simultaneously: The massacre at Virginia Tech of 32 people by a gunman who took his own life and Virginia's 400th anniversary, when the state would begin acknowledging its bitter history on race, gently addressed, too, by a visiting Queen Elizabeth II, whose forebears founded the future commonwealth as a slave colony.

Responding to, and managing, those events required that Leighty — the son of an Army aviator who traces his mission-oriented approach to a hitch as a Marine — be, as he put it, dictatorial. Leighty was already having problems with Kaine's younger assistants. And he had to reconcile his style to that of Kaine, who preferred that senior aides have direct access to him rather than through the chief of staff.

Leighty recalls being summoned to the Executive Mansion for an early-morning meeting with Kaine at which the governor asked for Leighty's resignation. It would be a businesslike separation. Leighty said he and Kaine agreed he could announce his resignation after completing special assignments that would take several months.

The arrangement may have had the advantage of tamping down suspicion about Leighty's departure. It also cleared the way for the appointment of Wayne Turnage, a baseball-loving analyst for the investigative arm of the General Assembly, as the first Black gubernatorial chief of staff.

Leighty's ascent in state government included stints in the legislature and transportation, law enforcement and employee-benefit programs. In contrast with the current chief of staff, Jeff Goettman — like his boss, Glenn Youngkin — a financier with no background in Virginia government, Leighty brought to the governor's office a broad perspective on an enterprise that annually spends billions in taxpayer dollars and employs more than 100,000 people.

Leighty was a mentee to many a mentor, but no one may have molded him more than — and here's a name that may ring a bell: Ed Willey, the charmingly tyrannical chairman of the Senate budget committee for which Leighty was a numbers-cruncher. Willey taught Leighty political hardball, always reminding him to play with a certain subtlety.

More important than revenge, Willey would say, is reminding an adversary there are penalties for not keeping one's word.

"The goal," Leighty said Willey told him, "is to screw them over so obliquely, yet so completely, that they come to you for help in getting out of the situation."

As chief of staff, Leighty did a bit of both.