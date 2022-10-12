Schapiro: A lot of sound and fury signifying ... something

Sometimes, it's a friend helping a friend - different party affiliation, notwithstanding. Sometimes, it's because of policy. Sometimes, it's score-settling. Sometimes, it's about blurring differences. Sometimes, it's a quid pro quo - a transaction in which two politicians who ordinarily wouldn't give each other the time of day get something they want or need.

In Virginia, there is a long history of cross-party endorsements - Republicans backing Democrats, Democrats supporting Republicans, independents standing with both, though more often than not, Republicans. Such endorsements are rare these days, given the tribal nature of politics, especially in a state where a tradition of friends-and-neighbors campaigns allowed Democrats to survive as legislators in the 1970s during the first Republican ascendancy.

These endorsements are a reminder to voters that party labels aren't everything. Besides, breaking with their parties through actual and perceived endorsements of the other side's candidate keeps in the headlines such tireless political thespians as Doug Wilder and the late John Warner, a sometime Democrat and sometime Republican, respectively. Both were given to apostasy because they believed they could survive the backlash, maybe become stronger because of it.

Disloyalty can be dangerous. The late Benny Lambert, a veteran Black state senator from Henrico County, was defeated in a 2007 Democratic primary by a young Black delegate, Donald McEachin, now a member of Congress, who ran on one issue: That Lambert the previous year endorsed Republican George Allen for re-election to the U.S Senate.

It was bad enough that Lambert was supporting Allen, believing Allen would reciprocate with a federal windfall for historically Black colleges and universities. Worse, Lambert defended Allen over his caught-on-video macaca moment that cost him a second term to Democrat Jim Webb. As a GOP former Navy secretary in 1994, Webb backed Democratic incumbent Chuck Robb over Republican Oliver North, the Iran-contra figure, future Fox News fixture and NRA president.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Republican elected to a single term from the heavily rural 5th District in the central Virginia and an investigator for the House 1/6 committee, this week endorsed for a third term Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the swing 7th District, reoriented from suburban Richmond to outer Northern Virginia.

In siding with Spanberger over Republican Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor who won't say whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected and, post-Roe, favors a total ban on abortion, Riggleman appears in a Spanberger-produced television commercial, speaking to her record of bipartisanship.

The ad is an acknowledgement that in the 7th District - carried by President Joe Biden in 2020 and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 - every vote counts. A few favorable words from a Republican who had been endorsed by Donald Trump, but has repudiated him because of the Big Lie, could help Spanberger with independents and disaffected Republicans.

Riggleman, denied renomination in 2020 by the uber-Trumpy Bob Good, who berated Riggleman for being gay-friendly, wants to keep out of Congress anyone cozy with the ex-president. Riggleman, however, hasn't endorsed Democrat Josh Throneburg, running in his old, very red district against Good. But Riggleman has refused - first in 2020 and again this year - to support Good.

As part of the risk-reward calculation of turning against your party, you make an other-guy endorsement where you think it will make a difference. That way, if your candidate wins, you can take the credit and perhaps collect a chit. Though Riggleman may already be grateful for Spanberger's obscenity-pocked pelting of Good over his support of Youngkin's seemingly punitive policy for trans school kids.

Revenge figured heavily in 1969 when Henry Howell Jr., the fiery populist, was denied the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to Bill Battle, a moderate favored by what remained of the old, conservative crowd of the late Harry Byrd Sr.

Howell refused to endorse Battle and he all but endorsed the Republican nominee, Linwood Holton, a progressive by the standards of the day. Howell described his supporters as "free spirits" not bound by party loyalty.

Holton defeated Battle and was elected Virginia's first Republican governor of the 20th century with more than few votes from Howell supporters.

Holton would become estranged from the GOP as it veered right, and two decades on would begin openly supporting Democrats, including Wilder in his successful campaign in 1989 to become the nation's first elective Black governor.

Holton's fellow centrist Republican, John Warner, recruited a Republican-turned-independent, Marshall Coleman, for the Senate in 1994 rather than back the controversial North. Two years later, largely because Republicans were still furious over his betrayal of North, Warner survived a close call for a fourth term.

His opponent was Democrat Mark Warner - no relation. John and Mark forged a bromance in which the former would endorse the latter for the Senate in 2014 and 2020. John Warner also rejected Trump in 2016, preferring Democrat Hillary Clinton for president and her vice presidential running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a Holton son-in-law who campaigned for governor in 2005 with his Republican father-in-law at his side.

When it comes to non-endorsement endorsements, no one can quite match Byrd Sr. and Wilder.

Angry over the national Democratic Party's lurch to the left on racial equality and federal spending, Byrd, especially in the years following World War II, refused to support its presidential nominees. By invoking his legendary "golden silence," Byrd signaled to his loyalists that he preferred the Republican candidates. Virginia, then a rural-dominated state, obliged him.

Wilder, to get his fix of printer's ink and some leverage over the Republican he was betting would win, did not endorse Democratic nominees for governor in 2009 and 2021. His refusal to do so was happily interpreted by Republicans as tacit support for their candidates those years, Bob McDonnell and Glenn Youngkin. It's not entirely clear what Wilder got - or is getting - in return, other than an ego boost from seeing someone else's crushed.