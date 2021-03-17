Schapiro: A man in the middle - and happy to be there

Jeff Breit is a one-man Venn diagram.
A slightly hyper trial lawyer who's won record, multimillion-dollar personal-injury verdicts in Virginia and a gigantic payday as part of the 100-firm legal team that split $679 million in fees pursuing BP, Halliburton and others over a catastrophic, 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Breit embodies the overlapping circles that are different people with similar problems.
Breit, 65, an unrepentant Democrat with a knowing smile that peeks beneath a bristly salt-and-pepper mustache, is a fixer. He is one of those well-connected, high-profile attorneys who - while many are watching but more often when they're not - unties the knots that can entangle public figures.
For Breit, that included handling for Democratic legislative and congressional candidates recounts and ballot disputes and going court to keep Kanye West, the rapper and Trump-aligned spoiler, off the Virginia presidential ballot in 2020.
The law is Breit's profession. Politics is his passion. His success in his day job frees him to provide legal advice gratis to candidates, officeholders and the state Democratic Party, of which he was vice chairman.
These days, Breit is advising Adrianne Bennett, the newly installed Virginia Beach juvenile and domestic relations judge at the center of the state Parole Board controversy that also threatens another occasional client, Gov. Ralph Northam.
It is an unfolding story on which out-of-power Republicans are betting they can win this fall. That requires winning back suburban women, the dominant voting bloc. That demands depicting Democrats as more interested in social justice than safe streets.
Before Bennett’s troubles, Breit and Bill Bischoff, another hard-charging Democratic lawyer from Virginia Beach, screened judicial prospects for the city’s Democratic legislators who, as part of the new, blue majority, control the selection of judges. Those prospects included Bennett, the McAuliffe appointee who led the parole board.
Breit is a critic of Attorney General Mark Herring, alleging an ethical conflict for simultaneously advising the parole board and the independent investigator nosing around the agency, the Office of the Inspector General. For attorneys general, such conflicts are not uncommon and often allowed. Some, however, are more sensitive than others.
In raising questions about Herring, Breit is helping raise the profile of Jay Jones, the young Black lawmaker from Norfolk who practices with Bischoff and is opposing Herring for a third term in the Democratic primary.
If this seems personal, it is. Breit is the godfather of, and a five-figure donor to Jones, for whom the parole flap could be a racially charged hazard.
Jones was endorsed by Northam, who, with wife Pam, personally asked Breit to serve as his eyes and ears in the 2019 investigation of the blackface photo in Northam's medical school yearbook that nearly cost him his job.
Breit did so, having turned down two years earlier a job as the governor’s chief counsel, concluding it was too confining for a free-spirited litigator. It was a decision Breit reached after chatting with Senate Republican leader Tommy Norment, a fellow member of the adjunct faculty at the William and Mary law school and an unsparing critic of Northam.
Because of his relationship with the governor - it is more friendly than formal, reaching back more than two decades to when Pam Northam taught Breit's kids at a Virginia Beach private school - the lawyer is ideally positioned to anticipate for Northam and, by extension, Bennett, the aftershocks of the parole board’s seeming violations of its felon-release rules.
No wonder then that Breit, happily the man in the middle, volunteered - and the administration confirmed - that Northam is expected to propose a budget amendment to pay for an independent investigation of the board, possibly buying time for Northam to better manage this election-year headache.
Breit also represents Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond in the legal maelstrom over his order to pull down nearly all of the city’s Confederate monuments.
The issue was before a circuit judge, Brad Cavedo, a Republican who lobbied the General Assembly for the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, of which Breit was president and a recipient of the group's prized service award in March 2019 - a month after Northam's racial humiliation.
The award was presented to Breit at the VTLA dinner at The Homestead, attended by Northam and the first lady. It was among Northam's first public appearances after the explosive photograph surfaced and where the couple would ask their pal from Hampton Roads days for counsel in the difficult days ahead.
That would include the investigation of the picture's provenance by Eastern Virginia Medical School and led by a Republican fixer, Richard Cullen, now point man for Virginia Military Institute in a Northam-ordered investigation of systemic racism at Northam's alma mater.
On a recent Saturday, Breit, who's interested in a federal appointment, perhaps in legal affairs at the Pentagon, was Cullen's host for breakfast at a restaurant not far from the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
Because it's in a fixer's best interest, and of the folks for whom he fixes, to make and keep friends.
