Schapiro: A man in the middle — and happy to be there

It is an unfolding story on which out-of-power Republicans are betting they can win this fall. That requires winning back suburban women, the dominant voting bloc. That demands depicting Democrats as more interested in social justice than safe streets.

Before Bennett’s troubles, Breit and Bill Bischoff, another hard-charging Democratic lawyer from Virginia Beach, screened judicial prospects for the city’s Democratic legislators who — as part of the new, blue majority — control the selection of judges. Those prospects included Bennett, the Terry McAuliffe appointee who led the parole board.

Breit is a critic of Attorney General Mark Herring, alleging an ethical conflict for simultaneously advising the parole board and the independent investigator nosing around the agency, the Office of the Inspector General. For attorneys general, such conflicts are not uncommon and often are allowed. Some, however, are more sensitive than others.

In raising questions about Herring, Breit is helping raise the profile of Jay Jones, the young Black lawmaker from Norfolk who practices with Bischoff and is opposing Herring for a third term in the Democratic primary.

If this seems personal, it is. Breit is the godfather of and a five-figure donor to Jones, for whom the parole flap could be a racially charged hazard.